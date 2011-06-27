Used 2008 Nissan Frontier Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

Fantastic truck osiris32080 , 01/25/2012 22 of 22 people found this review helpful I was all about getting a Toyota Tacoma, drove several and liked the raised suspension, but the ride itself wasn't that strong. After I tested a Frontier, I was sold. Off-the-line pickup in this V6 reminds you of a V8. Have yet to tow anything, but have used the bed for hauling heavy furniture and haven't noticed a change in the way it drives. There seems to be a strong dislike of the interior, but in my opinion, its a truck, and I'm not expecting anything fancy. Very fun to drive, and even though I live in a big city, its not too hard to get around. Like previous reviews, the turning radius leaves much to be desired, but overall, I love this truck. Report Abuse

LOVE this truck! toelint , 05/28/2011 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I ABSOLUTELY love this truck! I have the '08 4.0L V6 4x4 Frontier and think it's a great truck for it's size. I bought it "new" (it had 1 owner before me who bought it from the dealership new, didn't make a payment on it, and had it repossessed 6months after buying it...the truck hit 2k miles on my test drive), and have put 28k miles on it in just the last year and a half. It drives like a car, but can act like a truck. I use it off roads and it's reliable, handles well, and climbs obstacles. On the road, it's quiet, acceleration picks up really quickly, and steering is perfect. Not super tight, but definitely not loose. Turn radius is great and 4WD doesn't compromise it at all.

Turning radius!!! billodm , 09/14/2009 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Excellent power and rides like a car. Plenty of room for my 6 foot frame. I had a full-sized 2006 Chevrolet crew cab that was easier to get into a parking space than my Frontier. Turning radius is terrible for a mid sized truck. Highway mileage isn't all that much better than the full sized Chevy 2 wheel drive, but city mileage is about 5 mpg better.(18-19 mpg). Headlights aren't very good, fog lights should be standard.

Very nice truck army95bravo , 07/29/2011 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I purchased my 2008 Frontier used with 32,000 miles on it(one owner). The truck is great, turning radius sucks and I wish they included fog lights as standard equipment on the Frontier. I've had Toyota's and Nissan's and both are very reliable trucks. But this time it was all about price. I love this Frontier, the way it rides, the looks of it!