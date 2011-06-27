Used 2008 Nissan Frontier Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
Fantastic truck
I was all about getting a Toyota Tacoma, drove several and liked the raised suspension, but the ride itself wasn't that strong. After I tested a Frontier, I was sold. Off-the-line pickup in this V6 reminds you of a V8. Have yet to tow anything, but have used the bed for hauling heavy furniture and haven't noticed a change in the way it drives. There seems to be a strong dislike of the interior, but in my opinion, its a truck, and I'm not expecting anything fancy. Very fun to drive, and even though I live in a big city, its not too hard to get around. Like previous reviews, the turning radius leaves much to be desired, but overall, I love this truck.
LOVE this truck!
I ABSOLUTELY love this truck! I have the '08 4.0L V6 4x4 Frontier and think it's a great truck for it's size. I bought it "new" (it had 1 owner before me who bought it from the dealership new, didn't make a payment on it, and had it repossessed 6months after buying it...the truck hit 2k miles on my test drive), and have put 28k miles on it in just the last year and a half. It drives like a car, but can act like a truck. I use it off roads and it's reliable, handles well, and climbs obstacles. On the road, it's quiet, acceleration picks up really quickly, and steering is perfect. Not super tight, but definitely not loose. Turn radius is great and 4WD doesn't compromise it at all.
Turning radius!!!
Excellent power and rides like a car. Plenty of room for my 6 foot frame. I had a full-sized 2006 Chevrolet crew cab that was easier to get into a parking space than my Frontier. Turning radius is terrible for a mid sized truck. Highway mileage isn't all that much better than the full sized Chevy 2 wheel drive, but city mileage is about 5 mpg better.(18-19 mpg). Headlights aren't very good, fog lights should be standard.
Very nice truck
I purchased my 2008 Frontier used with 32,000 miles on it(one owner). The truck is great, turning radius sucks and I wish they included fog lights as standard equipment on the Frontier. I've had Toyota's and Nissan's and both are very reliable trucks. But this time it was all about price. I love this Frontier, the way it rides, the looks of it!
Sold on Nissan
I did about 6 months of serious truck research on the mid size models. I narrowed it down between Toyota and Nissan. Toyota was about $5000, more, had spongy brakes, and low seat position. Nissan offered a $5000 cheaper truck, better seating position ( I have a 34 inch inseam). Engine and transmission are super smooth and I like the gentle rumble of the engine when it starts. All controls (AC/radio) are easy to reach and I like the big knobs and well illuminated dash for night driving. Nissan has pulled away from Toyota and made a better truck. The frame is rigid, spray on bedliner as well as utilitrak and the bed extender make for a great package. The SE power package perfect.
Sponsored cars related to the Frontier
Related Used 2008 Nissan Frontier Crew Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner