Used 2006 Nissan Frontier Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
2006 Nissan Frontier
We purchased a Nissan because we believed in it's superior quality. We believed that we would have a truck that would easily last us 10 years. However, after just 4 years - and almost nearing to paying off this truck's loan - we experienced what other forums show is a common manufacturer defect. At high mileages, Frontiers may experience a break in its radiator, causing coolant to mix in with transmission liquid. Even though we have been excellent Nissan clients, bringing in our Nissan for regular servicing to ensure it lasts long...we've been hit by this defect. So, the non-reward for taking care of our truck is having recently paid approx. $6k..
LE Crew Cab Rocks!
Traded My 01 Tacoma. Had a great experience so I decided to buy another one. After testing driving both vehicles I found the Frontier was better equipped for my needs. The Frontier has a great ride. Stiff but very stable. I don't feel the bounciness on the highway as the Tacoma did on my test drive. The transmission shifts are quick and precise. Comfort is great. Albeit the Tacoma scored better with their back seat. Price was the biggest deciding factor. The SR5 Tacoma costs almost $1500 more than my LE Crew Cab. The LE has far more options. I think the Frontier is a great bargain for what you get.
Avoid NISSAN!
In May of 2012 the radiator failed on this truck and we had it replaced at the cost of $1000.00. My son drove this truck for three months after the radiator repair and then the transmission failed. We had it towed to the dealership and were told that the repair cost was going to be $7,300.00. We did some research and called about six or seven transmission shops in town and found one that could do the repairs for $4,500.00. So we had the truck towed to a new shop. The shop owner is very familiar with the defect and knows exactly what to do to repair it.
Great truck, BUT...
I bought my '06 Frontier from an individual via Craigslist with 108k miles. I loved it for the 2 months I could drive it. Then, the tranny went out. Come to find out, this is common and Nissan never issued a recall. I found someone local who would install a re-manufactured tranny and new radiator (included all labor and fluids) for $4,000. I have been waiting for over 2 months to get my truck back because their "parts people" from Chicago had originally gotten the wrong parts number for the tranny and are now waiting for a solenoid so they can complete the rebuild... I am now in the position that (if I ever get the truck back) I have more in it than it's worth so I HAVE to drive it now...
shelley's frontiers
this is my third frontier, first one i traded 2004, my 2005 i totaled, rollover. it held up, condisdering 70 and rolled 3 times. the next day i bought a 2006 frontier. i love this truck it makes me feel safe when i drive. i would not buy anthing but a frontier le. its durable, cute, rugged, sporty and rides like a dream. its power amazes me it really gets up goes when you need the extra power. i can't say enough good things about this truck, if i continued it would be a book.
