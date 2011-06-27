Used 2004 Nissan Frontier King Cab Consumer Reviews

Nissan Frontier Forever Vicki Kemmerer , 04/24/2016 2dr King Cab XE Rwd SB (2.4L 4cyl 5M) 21 of 21 people found this review helpful This is my second Frontier. I've had this one for 11 years. These are great small trucks. I just wish it got better mileage. Both trucks had problems with tailgate lock in both trucks. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

The Perfect Truck David Mock , 01/01/2016 2dr King Cab XE Rwd SB (2.4L 4cyl 5M) 24 of 26 people found this review helpful My grandfather bought this truck new from the dealership in 2004. The whole time he owned it through my childhood and teen years it was phenomenal, and still is today. Recently due to medical issues he had to give up driving and the truck went to me. It is still the the magnificent truck it was the day he brought it home. My wife and I own a small hobby farm and we use it frequently for hauling feed, supplies, produce, animals, and just about anything else you can think of. It's easy to maintain, very simplistic in that there is not a lot of electronics to fail and the gas mileage is unbelievable. We recently took a trip from our home in Western Maryland to the Adirondack Mountains in upstate NY and the truck averaged 34mpg for the trip, and that was with the bed loaded with camping gear. When my grandfather bought this truck he traded in a 1984 Nissan truck for it which had 483,000 miles on it an I expect that and so much more out of this beautiful piece of machinery. If you have the opportunity to purchase a 1st gen (1998-2004) Nissan Frontier with the bulletproof 2.4L KA24DE engine get it. It will be the best investment you'll ever make.

Great small truck Ronald Rehm , 08/17/2018 2dr King Cab XE Rwd SB (2.4L 4cyl 5M) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful This is a great small truck,With 170K on a 14 year old truck,never a problem with it.Its been all over the country,23 miles per gallon.Its a 4 cyl.,so there have been times when I would have liked a little more power,but over all it is a great truck,loves to run down the Hwy at 75 all day long. Still Going Strong! This is Great,just turned this over to my son,he loves this little truck,now has 182,000 miles on it. Still no problems,just oil changes,and tires

Good Truck, Super Reliable norcalboon , 10/30/2010 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Bought new in 2004 for 17700. 95K miles and no problems. Replaced OEM tires at 55K with same (BFG's) and battery died in 2008, replaced front brake pads around 60K. No other problems, just oil changes. 18-20MPG consistently. Wanted something I could keep for a few years with little to no issue and this has been great. Definitely a 'truck' ride, especially on bumpy roads and interior starting to feel small, but overall it's been a fantastic truck, never let me down.