Used 2004 Nissan Frontier Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
2004 Frontier
I owned this truck for about five years. The best truck I ever had. Looks good and is a conversation piece.
Great Year for the Nissan Frontier: 2004
You won't get 50 mpg with this truck. It is, after all, a truck. I got 14-15 mpg combined gas mile p/gallon with a fully loaded bed (1000 lbs.)!!! (a homemade camper lives on the bed). Otherwise, about 18-20 mpg. I bought this truck used about 4 years ago. It is 12-years-old now. I put in a new battery, and a set of great tires. I do the scheduled maintenance. That's it! It always starts, always runs. No issues. Reliable. Solid. Update: Camper, having served its function ("home" whilst moving and building a new house on raw land), has been removed. Gas mileage: 20-22 in zero traffic--mostly highway--miles. Climbs my very steep drive in 4WD like a goat. Black Bart, for so he is named, is 14-years-old now. Still Starts. Runs. A few cosmetic things that I might fix in future--inside and out--but nothing mechanical. Oh, I forgot to mention in my first review: I installed a "super cooler" on my radiator for the cross-country trip whilst carrying the camper, and see no reason to remove it! I doubt I will ever sell or trade this truck, as it suits my budget and transportation needs up here in the Appalachian Mountains 'to a T'!
SUPER TRUCK
The truck runs very well. Great Power and comfort , it has been reliable and very fun to drive! I love the fender flares and the Front bars, side bars and luggage rack , makes truck look and feel rugged. I'm a very Proud owner of my first Nissan Truck. I love my purchase and recommend this truck to anyone looking for style comfort and reliable truck that has kept me happy the past 5 years of ownership. I've only had oil changes and a new air /gas filter installed the past 5 years of ownership.
2004 Nissan Frontier
Overall, this truck is amazing. I've had mine for 3 years now and love it. The only real downfall is the gas mileage. It isn't very good because of the V6, but besides that I love it.
Basic but Reliable
I have owned this truck since new and it has been a very reliable vehicle. The acceleration is not very good and the back seats are fairly cramped for the average adult ,but fine for kids. The mpg is also very average. I know some full size truck owners who probably get as good MPG with more space. The rear doors also do not open up wide enough(only about 45 degrees). However, having said all that, this truck has been rock solid in terms of reliability and that is important to most people. The truck is a 5 passenger vehicle and it does have a 6 foot bed. The truck is very good in the snow. Tires, brakes, and basic maintenance like oil changes, air filters, transmission flush, etc are the only things I've had done. I would say the truck was a very good value for the dollar at the time when bought brand new in 2004 which included the roof rack(which comes in handy), power windows, power door locks, cruise control, bed liner,and cd player. I would not hesitate to buy a used frontier if the previous owner took decent care of it.
