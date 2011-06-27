Used 2004 Nissan Frontier Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

2004 Frontier wadelington , 11/24/2012 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I owned this truck for about five years. The best truck I ever had. Looks good and is a conversation piece. Report Abuse

Great Year for the Nissan Frontier: 2004 Karen , 01/29/2016 4dr Crew Cab XE-V6 4WD LB (3.3L 6cyl 5M) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful You won't get 50 mpg with this truck. It is, after all, a truck. I got 14-15 mpg combined gas mile p/gallon with a fully loaded bed (1000 lbs.)!!! (a homemade camper lives on the bed). Otherwise, about 18-20 mpg. I bought this truck used about 4 years ago. It is 12-years-old now. I put in a new battery, and a set of great tires. I do the scheduled maintenance. That's it! It always starts, always runs. No issues. Reliable. Solid. Update: Camper, having served its function ("home" whilst moving and building a new house on raw land), has been removed. Gas mileage: 20-22 in zero traffic--mostly highway--miles. Climbs my very steep drive in 4WD like a goat. Black Bart, for so he is named, is 14-years-old now. Still Starts. Runs. A few cosmetic things that I might fix in future--inside and out--but nothing mechanical. Oh, I forgot to mention in my first review: I installed a "super cooler" on my radiator for the cross-country trip whilst carrying the camper, and see no reason to remove it! I doubt I will ever sell or trade this truck, as it suits my budget and transportation needs up here in the Appalachian Mountains 'to a T'! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

SUPER TRUCK MEL PARAS , 04/02/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful The truck runs very well. Great Power and comfort , it has been reliable and very fun to drive! I love the fender flares and the Front bars, side bars and luggage rack , makes truck look and feel rugged. I'm a very Proud owner of my first Nissan Truck. I love my purchase and recommend this truck to anyone looking for style comfort and reliable truck that has kept me happy the past 5 years of ownership. I've only had oil changes and a new air /gas filter installed the past 5 years of ownership.

2004 Nissan Frontier Max Bolin , 11/15/2015 4dr Crew Cab XE-V6 4WD SB (3.3L 6cyl 4A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Overall, this truck is amazing. I've had mine for 3 years now and love it. The only real downfall is the gas mileage. It isn't very good because of the V6, but besides that I love it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value