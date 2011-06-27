Used 2000 Nissan Frontier Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
Very Solid Crewcab 4x4 Mountain Truck!
I am person that has had over 35 cars since the age of 16, partially from hobby and partly for experience. The best vehicle I had owned was the 2008 Tacoma, but had to get out of heavy payments and let it go. Since then I always wished from at least a small truck bed after a few SUVs. Living in the mountains of Colorado, I need plenty of power, decent fuel economy, passenger room and real 4x4 utility. Not the easiest combo to find. I ended up getting a Frontier and it is truly one excellent mountain truck. Lifted, built, 33's, 5 speed, headers and intake: Excellent power up and down hills, 15-22 mpg, and very capable off road. I like it as much as my old 2008 Toyota Tacoma. A 200k keeper.
2000 Crew cab XE, automatic
I use to be a Chevy guy, but Nissan knows how to build cars and trucks. Being my third Nissan, the Frontier is a overall really good truck. The V6 engine could use a little more power, but it gets the job done. It's now at 98,000 miles and still runs like new. I did have to replace the exhaust manifolds due to cracks, and the battery died after the 6th year. I do all the repairs myself, so it hasn't cost me much. I am now planning on replacing the timing belt, water pump and hoses. I have already replaced the O2's plugs, wires, cap and rotor along with the drive belts, since I am a strong believer in preventive maintenance. Truck has proven to be highly reliable and still performs like new.
Good off-roader, slow highwayer
I own this vehicle just for my game pursuits. I beat the most forbidding trails in the mountains of Mojave and in some other rough trails in Southern CA, drove as fars as texas without problems except speed limitations. maybe due to my off-road, aggressive oversized tires. Some problem with braking, it seems it slips in dirt road. Had a hard time with using low 4 wheel. Got stuck twice in the soft desert sand and noticed that not all four wheels are turning.
Best Vehicle Purchase Ever
I purchased my Nissan Frontier crew cab 4wd in Feb of 2000. I still have the truck with just shy of 80k miles on it and it is still going strong. It has not required any major or even minor mechanical work aside from the usual things like new brake pads, filters and tires. All in all this is the absolute best vehicle I have ever purchased for reliability and functionality. This is the first time for me as a car owner where I am certain that when my current Frontier eventually fails I will happily buy another one just like it. :)
I love this hard body
Purchase this truck from dealer, with 40k all ready on it. It was a lease truck by a one owner and was well taken care of. 130k on the truck as of this review. I previously owned a Toyota 4x4 "87" bought new and traded it in at 150k . I loved that truck. I never thought I would like another truck as I liked that one, but this Nissan is as good as the Toyota was. I take this truck to Florida two or thee times a year and drive straight threw, a 15 hour drive. Just gas and go with normal routine maintenance. This Nissan is a keeper.
Sponsored cars related to the Frontier
Related Used 2000 Nissan Frontier Crew Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner