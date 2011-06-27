Used 2005 Nissan Armada SUV Consumer Reviews
The best truck I ever had.
I have a 2005 Nissan armada 5.6L V8 and It has 210,000 miles on it and Is still running great.
Nice Secret
Update from my July 2007 review. We bought this in 12/2005. Now has 90,000 miles, and it still drives great. Wife doesn't want anything else. Still very solid, drives great, and no significant problems. We can afford a new one, but there is no need yet. Still load it down for vacations with 6 people and luggage carrier. Driven through blizzards, pulled trailers, and it's still wife's daily driver. Great truck! She will want a new one eventually, and I will probably keep this one for a work/ranch truck.
It was great...at first
No doubt the Armada is cool. Step on the gas and it pounces forward, and it looks aggressive. All the pillars are annoyingly thick however. For the first 100000 miles we were pretty happy with it but at that point it kind of started to disintegrate. 6,000 dollars in one year on things that shouldn't go wrong like diffs and suspension components. Also, there's significant rust coming in around the rear wiper and the rear wheel arches. This is unacceptable on a 5 yr old car that is garaged every night. Every time we've used it to do real work, it's broken. I like it but I sure wouldn't buy another.
Love my "Batttleship"
I'm a big guy with a big family, so this is the perfect vehicle. Yes it is a thirsty beast, but I knew that going in. This is by far the most comfortable vehicle I've owned. Family trips are great with six of us and our gear easily accommodated. Pulls my camper with ease. Handles amazingly well for its size. Moves the soccer team and school band like a champ.
Awww!!!! Man!!! Another Mistake
I cannot stress to you about how much my 05 Armada has been giving me problems. I have to take it to the dealer every couple of weeks to get something fixed. From the A/C to the automatic tailgate. The A/C wouldn't give out cold air. It takes about 15- 20 minutes for it to get going. The steering wheel vibrates when you go 55 mph or more. The DVD system would not play the DVDs. The front headlights got water stuck inside of them because they were not installed correctly. The CD player would not eject my CDs. I went to the grocery store and I had a whole bunch of foods for Thanksgiving and the tailgate would not open. You could not manually open it or even open it with the remote.
