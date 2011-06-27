2019 Nissan Altima Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Altima Sedan
2.5 S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$44,526*
Total Cash Price
$31,756
2.5 SR 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$35,060*
Total Cash Price
$25,005
2.5 SV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$44,526*
Total Cash Price
$31,756
2.5 Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$38,566*
Total Cash Price
$27,506
2.5 SL 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$36,462*
Total Cash Price
$26,005
2.5 SV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$49,435*
Total Cash Price
$35,257
2.5 Platinum 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$51,538*
Total Cash Price
$36,757
VC-T SR 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$50,136*
Total Cash Price
$35,757
VC-T Platinum 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$38,566*
Total Cash Price
$27,506
2.5 S 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$46,980*
Total Cash Price
$33,507
2.5 SL 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$39,267*
Total Cash Price
$28,006
2.5 SR 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$42,773*
Total Cash Price
$30,506
VC-T Edition ONE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$43,825*
Total Cash Price
$31,256
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Altima Sedan 2.5 S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$973
|$1,007
|$1,043
|$1,078
|$1,116
|$5,217
|Maintenance
|$568
|$899
|$883
|$1,393
|$2,268
|$6,011
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$136
|$329
|$480
|$945
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,327
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,535
|Financing
|$1,708
|$1,373
|$1,017
|$636
|$230
|$4,964
|Depreciation
|$7,739
|$2,725
|$2,579
|$3,025
|$2,865
|$18,934
|Fuel
|$1,303
|$1,342
|$1,383
|$1,424
|$1,467
|$6,919
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,618
|$7,399
|$7,093
|$7,938
|$8,479
|$44,526
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Altima Sedan 2.5 SR 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$766
|$793
|$821
|$849
|$879
|$4,108
|Maintenance
|$447
|$708
|$695
|$1,097
|$1,786
|$4,733
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$107
|$259
|$378
|$744
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,045
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,209
|Financing
|$1,345
|$1,081
|$801
|$501
|$181
|$3,909
|Depreciation
|$6,094
|$2,146
|$2,031
|$2,382
|$2,256
|$14,909
|Fuel
|$1,026
|$1,057
|$1,089
|$1,121
|$1,155
|$5,448
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,723
|$5,826
|$5,585
|$6,250
|$6,676
|$35,060
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Altima Sedan 2.5 SV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$973
|$1,007
|$1,043
|$1,078
|$1,116
|$5,217
|Maintenance
|$568
|$899
|$883
|$1,393
|$2,268
|$6,011
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$136
|$329
|$480
|$945
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,327
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,535
|Financing
|$1,708
|$1,373
|$1,017
|$636
|$230
|$4,964
|Depreciation
|$7,739
|$2,725
|$2,579
|$3,025
|$2,865
|$18,934
|Fuel
|$1,303
|$1,342
|$1,383
|$1,424
|$1,467
|$6,919
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,618
|$7,399
|$7,093
|$7,938
|$8,479
|$44,526
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Altima Sedan 2.5 Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$843
|$872
|$903
|$934
|$967
|$4,519
|Maintenance
|$492
|$779
|$765
|$1,207
|$1,965
|$5,206
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$118
|$285
|$416
|$818
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,150
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,330
|Financing
|$1,480
|$1,189
|$881
|$551
|$199
|$4,300
|Depreciation
|$6,703
|$2,361
|$2,234
|$2,620
|$2,482
|$16,400
|Fuel
|$1,129
|$1,163
|$1,198
|$1,233
|$1,271
|$5,993
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,795
|$6,409
|$6,144
|$6,875
|$7,344
|$38,566
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Altima Sedan 2.5 SL 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$797
|$825
|$854
|$883
|$914
|$4,272
|Maintenance
|$465
|$736
|$723
|$1,141
|$1,857
|$4,922
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$111
|$269
|$393
|$774
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,087
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,257
|Financing
|$1,399
|$1,124
|$833
|$521
|$188
|$4,065
|Depreciation
|$6,338
|$2,232
|$2,112
|$2,477
|$2,346
|$15,505
|Fuel
|$1,067
|$1,099
|$1,133
|$1,166
|$1,201
|$5,666
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,152
|$6,059
|$5,808
|$6,500
|$6,943
|$36,462
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Altima Sedan 2.5 SV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,080
|$1,118
|$1,158
|$1,197
|$1,239
|$5,792
|Maintenance
|$630
|$998
|$980
|$1,547
|$2,518
|$6,674
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$151
|$365
|$533
|$1,049
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,473
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,705
|Financing
|$1,896
|$1,524
|$1,129
|$706
|$255
|$5,512
|Depreciation
|$8,593
|$3,026
|$2,864
|$3,359
|$3,181
|$21,022
|Fuel
|$1,447
|$1,490
|$1,535
|$1,581
|$1,629
|$7,682
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,119
|$8,215
|$7,875
|$8,813
|$9,413
|$49,435
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Altima Sedan 2.5 Platinum 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,126
|$1,166
|$1,207
|$1,248
|$1,292
|$6,039
|Maintenance
|$657
|$1,041
|$1,022
|$1,613
|$2,625
|$6,958
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$157
|$381
|$556
|$1,094
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,536
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,777
|Financing
|$1,977
|$1,589
|$1,177
|$736
|$266
|$5,746
|Depreciation
|$8,958
|$3,155
|$2,986
|$3,502
|$3,316
|$21,916
|Fuel
|$1,508
|$1,554
|$1,601
|$1,648
|$1,698
|$8,009
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,763
|$8,564
|$8,210
|$9,188
|$9,814
|$51,538
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Altima Sedan VC-T SR 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,095
|$1,134
|$1,174
|$1,214
|$1,257
|$5,874
|Maintenance
|$639
|$1,012
|$994
|$1,569
|$2,554
|$6,768
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$153
|$370
|$541
|$1,064
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,494
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,729
|Financing
|$1,923
|$1,546
|$1,145
|$716
|$259
|$5,590
|Depreciation
|$8,714
|$3,069
|$2,904
|$3,406
|$3,226
|$21,320
|Fuel
|$1,467
|$1,512
|$1,557
|$1,603
|$1,652
|$7,791
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,334
|$8,331
|$7,987
|$8,938
|$9,547
|$50,136
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Altima Sedan VC-T Platinum 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$843
|$872
|$903
|$934
|$967
|$4,519
|Maintenance
|$492
|$779
|$765
|$1,207
|$1,965
|$5,206
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$118
|$285
|$416
|$818
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,150
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,330
|Financing
|$1,480
|$1,189
|$881
|$551
|$199
|$4,300
|Depreciation
|$6,703
|$2,361
|$2,234
|$2,620
|$2,482
|$16,400
|Fuel
|$1,129
|$1,163
|$1,198
|$1,233
|$1,271
|$5,993
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,795
|$6,409
|$6,144
|$6,875
|$7,344
|$38,566
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Altima Sedan 2.5 S 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,026
|$1,063
|$1,100
|$1,138
|$1,178
|$5,505
|Maintenance
|$599
|$949
|$931
|$1,470
|$2,393
|$6,342
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$143
|$347
|$507
|$997
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,400
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$1,620
|Financing
|$1,802
|$1,449
|$1,073
|$671
|$243
|$5,238
|Depreciation
|$8,166
|$2,876
|$2,722
|$3,192
|$3,023
|$19,978
|Fuel
|$1,375
|$1,416
|$1,459
|$1,502
|$1,548
|$7,300
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,369
|$7,807
|$7,484
|$8,375
|$8,946
|$46,980
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Altima Sedan 2.5 SL 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$858
|$888
|$920
|$951
|$984
|$4,601
|Maintenance
|$501
|$793
|$778
|$1,229
|$2,000
|$5,301
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$120
|$290
|$423
|$833
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,170
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,354
|Financing
|$1,506
|$1,211
|$897
|$561
|$203
|$4,378
|Depreciation
|$6,825
|$2,404
|$2,275
|$2,668
|$2,527
|$16,698
|Fuel
|$1,149
|$1,184
|$1,220
|$1,256
|$1,294
|$6,102
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,010
|$6,525
|$6,255
|$7,000
|$7,477
|$39,267
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Altima Sedan 2.5 SR 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$935
|$967
|$1,002
|$1,036
|$1,072
|$5,012
|Maintenance
|$545
|$864
|$848
|$1,338
|$2,179
|$5,774
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$131
|$316
|$461
|$908
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,275
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$1,475
|Financing
|$1,641
|$1,319
|$977
|$611
|$221
|$4,769
|Depreciation
|$7,435
|$2,618
|$2,478
|$2,906
|$2,752
|$18,189
|Fuel
|$1,252
|$1,290
|$1,329
|$1,368
|$1,409
|$6,647
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,082
|$7,108
|$6,814
|$7,625
|$8,145
|$42,773
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Altima Sedan VC-T Edition ONE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$958
|$991
|$1,026
|$1,061
|$1,099
|$5,135
|Maintenance
|$559
|$885
|$869
|$1,371
|$2,233
|$5,916
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$134
|$324
|$473
|$930
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,306
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,511
|Financing
|$1,681
|$1,351
|$1,001
|$626
|$226
|$4,886
|Depreciation
|$7,618
|$2,683
|$2,539
|$2,978
|$2,820
|$18,636
|Fuel
|$1,283
|$1,321
|$1,361
|$1,401
|$1,444
|$6,810
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,404
|$7,283
|$6,981
|$7,813
|$8,345
|$43,825
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Nissan Altima in Virginia is:not available
