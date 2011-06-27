Used 2013 Nissan Altima Consumer Reviews

It's the alternator folks. Beth , 09/10/2016 2.5 SL 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT) 23 of 23 people found this review helpful I bought mine in October used at a Nissan dealer with 11,000 miles. I test drove it and it seemed fine. After driving the car a month I noticed the rumbling at slow speeds. Took it back to the dealer and they replaced the alternator at no charge to me. Rumbling sound gone and car was performing so much better. Fast forward to June of the next year I start using the AC and I started having a few intermittent incidents where the AC compressor does not come on. I was still learning the car and thought maybe I didn't have the controls set properly. In August it quit altogether. I took it back to the dealer and they replaced the AC compressor, again no charge. At this point the car is out of warranty and the Certified Used Car Warranty does not cover AC components. The original faulty alternator had destroyed the internal workings of the compressor and it failed at 15,800 miles. Now with a new alternator and new ac compressor the car is as it should be and I love it. It has the most comfortable front seats with fantastic lumbar support. It handles well, gets great gas mileage, is roomy, easy to get in and out of, including the back seat as the roof doesn't slope so much as other models in this range. It has many safety features found only in high end cars. The CVT gives the car a smooth quiet ride. Nissan knows and the dealerships know it's the alternator and a good dealer will replace it and the components it damaged without charge for their customers. My dealer told me that Nissan paid for the replaced parts and labor I am a low mileage driver. Car is performing well. There have been no new issues at all. Update - 32,000 miles no issues. Car performing as it should. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse

Listen up everybody it's not the CVT transmission James , 03/25/2016 2.5 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT) 136 of 145 people found this review helpful Nissan is pulling a quick one on everybody by saying the problem you're having is your transmission. Think about it people, with the car shutting off you have to remember transmission will not affect your car starting the problem is the alternator. CVT transmissions are extremely sensitive to the electrical current it gets and the alternators are faulty causing the car to rumble and shudder now Nissan would rather tell you it's the transmission because it only has a 36,000 mile warranty and the alternator has 100,000 or whatever it has don't know the exact mileage but much more than the transmission tell them to replace your alternator and it will fix the problem I had the same problem with mine. Put in new alternator and its driven like a dream ever since. Because mine started acting up right after the 36,000 mile transmission warranty and they said I had to replace the transmission luckily I bought my car through Carmax who has an excellent warranty and they took the car I told him what I thought about the alternator they looked into and presto so I drop my car at Carmax the mechanic there drove it to a Nissan dealership told him to put a new alternator in doing great ever since don't let Nissan tell you it's not the alternator they just simply want to say it's the transmission because chances are most of you are outside the 36,000 mile warranty and what they'll do is put a new transmission in and it will run better for a little bit but that alternator will chew the transmission apart again this is my third post about this I posted every few days to keep her on the top of the review list hoping to help people good luck guys. And I have a friend who works for Nissan so I was able to confirm this that it is the alternator and some of the technicians purposely keep their mouth closed because they want to get paid for doing the work on the transmission a lot of the dealerships don't pay by the hour they paid by the job so the technicians are the ones [non-permissible content removed] us along with Nissan. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Love the car, but watch for the whine mushin9 , 10/18/2012 19 of 19 people found this review helpful Just purchased a 2013 Altima 3.5 SL. Aboslutely love the car for the $. Did an extended test drive and fell in love. BUT, didn't purchase the car I test drove. Apparently there is a low-pitched whine that is linked to the power steering that some of the Altima's have and other's don't. The test car didn't. It can only be heard clearly when the windows are up and the radio is off. But once you know it's there it's almost impossible to ignore. Recommend turning on the car and listening before purchasing. Report Abuse

Rumble noise in engine/transmission above 20MPH sadnissanowner , 11/03/2012 38 of 40 people found this review helpful After my retirement, I drove for a local Nissan dealership, as a dealer trade driver. I was very impressed with the 2012 Altima, so I purchased a new 2013 Altima. This was a big mistake! Mistakely, I assumed that the engine and transmission would perform the same or even better than the 2012. How wrong I was! I love the car and everything it offers, but this rumbling noise from about 20mph onward is driving me nuts. I must trun up the radio to drown out the noise. I drove the 2012 Altimas for thousand of miles while doing my job, with complete satisfaction in the vehicle. Please don't make the mistake as I, and purchase this vehicle. I hope someone comes out with a class action suit Report Abuse