Used 2010 Nissan Altima 2.5 S Features & Specs

More about the 2010 Altima
Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,940
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$22,940
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$22,940
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)460.0/640.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$22,940
Torque180 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle34.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$22,940
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$22,940
2.5S Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$22,940
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$22,940
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
front reading lightsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$22,940
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$22,940
Aluminum Kick Platesyes
Floor and Trunk Mats (5 Piece)yes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$22,940
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,940
Front head room39.7 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.9 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room54.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,940
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room35.6 in.
Rear hip Room47.6 in.
Rear leg room34.4 in.
Rear shoulder room52.4 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$22,940
Moonroof Wind Deflectoryes
Rear Spoileryes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$22,940
Front track61.0 in.
Length180.9 in.
Curb weight3081 lbs.
Gross weight4295 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.2 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.32 cd.
Height55.9 in.
EPA interior volume97.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.3 in.
Width70.7 in.
Rear track61.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$22,940
Exterior Colors
  • Radiant Silver Metallic
  • Dark Slate Metallic
  • Super Black
  • Ocean Gray Metallic
  • Red Alert Metallic
  • Crimson Black Metallic
  • Winter Frost Pearl
  • Navy Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Red, leather
  • Blond, velour
  • Blond, leather
  • Blond, cloth
  • Charcoal, velour
  • Charcoal, leather
  • Charcoal, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$22,940
P215/55R T tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$22,940
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$22,940
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
