Used 2004 Nissan Altima 2.5 SL Features & Specs

More about the 2004 Altima
Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,200
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$23,200
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$23,200
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)400/540 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$23,200
Torque180 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$23,200
2 rear headrestsyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$23,200
8 total speakersyes
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
150 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$23,200
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$23,200
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$23,200
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,200
Front head room40.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room43.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room53 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,200
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room52.7 in.
Rear leg room36.4 in.
Rear shoulder room56.1 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$23,200
Front track61 in.
Maximum cargo capacity15.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight3106 lbs.
Gross weight4202 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.6 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.32 cd.
Length191.5 in.
Ground clearance4.1 in.
Height57.9 in.
EPA interior volume118.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base110.2 in.
Width70.4 in.
Rear track61.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$23,200
Exterior Colors
  • Smoke
  • Satin White
  • Polished Pewter
  • Sheer Silver
  • Super Black
  • Velvet Beige
  • Mystic Emerald
  • Sonoma Sunset
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal
  • Blond
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$23,200
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P205/65R T tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$23,200
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$23,200
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
