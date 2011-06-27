Used 2011 Nissan Altima Hybrid Sedan Consumer Reviews

smsimmons , 01/03/2011

Bought this at the end of 2010 in order to take advantage of the federal tax write off as well as the Nissan incentives. Financially, it was a great deal as we achieved a savings of $10k. Plus, I love these cars. The last time I bought a brand new car was my 1992 Nissan Altima which was incredibly reliable and fun to drive. I have driven numerous other cars since then, but getting this one was like getting "back in the saddle" so to speak. Love my car!