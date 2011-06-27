Used 2010 Nissan Altima Hybrid Sedan Consumer Reviews
Love it
This was my first Nissan and hybrid. The car is a pleasure to drive. Has room for three grand children in the back seat and with the four door model can enter and exit easily. I am glad I did not buy an SUV instead. Getting 37 to 39 mpg ans saving every day.
Never mind hybrid
I drive this as a company vehicle. Nissan spec 35MPG city has to happen yet. I drive it very gently and it gets around 25MPG when cold. When driving in cold weather, it takes around 10 miles of driving before the vehicle starts going in EV mode. Once the EV mode starts working, MPG get better, around 31MPG. Engine restarts are very noticeable with some hesitation. For those reasons I would never buy this as personal vehicle as the gas sevings are marginal and do not justify the extra sticker price and possible problems associated with extra technology. Go with the 2.5 gas instead.
6 good years
Six years, 150K miles and I still love my car. I got rear-ended the other day. Looking at the damage, you'd think I'd be hurt, but I'm not. I'm hoping the insurance company doesn't total my car. You'd think I'd be hoping for it, but at 150K miles, my car showed no signs of letting up. Drives well. Safe. Economical. Good looking. Not a ton of trunk space in a hybrid, but I used the heck out of mine with no problems.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Read this Review
Great. Car. Great Value. I got a fully loaded Altima MSRP 34,910 for 31,100. $500 Cash back, 0.9%, and $2350 tax credit. Even though the Ford Fusion gets better gas mileage, you can't compare the value. You just can't. Fords Sync system is cooler, but not worth the money you could be saving. All I can tell you is, NO regrets. None. Best value and fun for your money. Nissan also Offers a 8 year / 150,000 mile warranty bumper to bumper warranty. I got mine for $2,100. That made a huge difference. Think about that warranty...it's an excellent deal!
Peppiest and nices looking of the Hybrid
This is an early review so I'll amend it later if anything changes. Like the previous reviewer, I was looking at the Milan/Fusion hybrids (other models are not practical for New England driving, in my opinion) and was most tempted by the superior gas mileage (and in my state, sales tax is waived for vehicle getting over 40mpg). Not something to off-handedly dismiss. HOWEVER, the pickup and styling of this care just smokes the Fusion/Milan. Although I'm doing this mostly for environmental concerns; I still care about aesthetics. My model is fully loaded.
Sponsored cars related to the Altima Hybrid
Related Used 2010 Nissan Altima Hybrid Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner