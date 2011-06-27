Used 2008 Nissan Altima Hybrid Sedan Consumer Reviews
Dependable, comfortable, sporty and
Comfortable, spacious for this over six foot driver who is usually behind the wheel 2+ hours at a time. Great acceleration on highway for passing. No complaints from rear seat passengers. Mileage averages 33mpg (purposeful/aggressive driving). Smooth ride. Quiet start throws new passengers who don't even realize car is on. Bose system plays mp3s. No iPod or USB connectors. Seamless integration with iPhone. HORRID trunk space compared to cavernous regular model, barely enough room to get luggage for two people into. Nav system works great (except for new construction, of course). Should have purchased a bra for all my highway driving (bug juice is hell to get off!) Purchased third hand, 4 years old. At 7 years old, JUST started having possible issues with engine/electrical (Nav display not coming on, warning light with exclamation mark, check engine light). Tire sensors have been an issue. Regular oil changes. Replaced spark plugs and brakes. While courteous, dealership skimps when providing service (no complimentary car wash) premium charge for oil changes and routine maintenance (high prices) and no coupons online or in mail.
Super
I traded an Infiniti G35X in on my Altima. I drive approx. 100 miles per day, mostly highway. I used to stop twice a week or more to fill up with Premium unleaded. I now stop less than once per week. I am averaging over 36 miles per gallon, this is with setting the cruise on the highway portion at 73- 74. What a money and time saver. Enjoyable and fun to drive.
A very satisfying choice!
I've had my NAH for 3 months, and I'm loving it. I drove an Acura TSX before, and the Altima is not as much fun, but it has plenty of pep and compelling driving dynamics. I'm pleased with an average of 34-35 MPG, but I am driving like Grandma to get those numbers. It's loaded except for navi: heated leather, Bose stereo, blueto. This car is a lot prettier than a Prius and is more fun to drive than the Camry Hybrid. The interior layout is excellent: controls are easy to read and to reach, and everything feels carefully designed. The modest rumble that you feel/hear when the gasoline engine kicks in does not bother me at all (some folks seem to mind). All in all - great car!
6-Month Update on my Altima Hybrid
Total miles: 4,030. Avg mpg: 32.38. Total miles will easily double/triple in 2009. I came out of a 1999 V6 Toyota Camry. The Altima is nice but the Camry tracked and drove smoother. The power just flowed effortlessly and I could get up to 30 mpg hwy and 18-20 city. The 'premium' I paid for the Altima Hybrid has yet to be of benefit so think through your driving style and driving demands. I also considered the Ford Escape Hybrid for the huge advantage of cargo space and functionality. I decided ultimately on the better gas mileage Altima (by 3 - 5 mpg) was worth more since gas was over $4/gal at the time and there was talk of going to $5/gal. The $2350 tax credit helped the decision too.
Best Performing Hybrid Sedan
Test drove the Fusion, Camry and Prius hybrids and concluded the Altima was the best overall performing hybrid in the group, with the best balance between fuel economy, driving performance and comfort. Although the Prius stands above the group in fuel economy, it fell quickly behind in other areas during my test drive. The Altima has the best merge/pass performance, lowest cabin noise, and the best cornering and general handling in the group. Fully dressed, all of these vehicles are priced about the same, with similar rebates and financing, and the same warranty coverages. It's nice to simply test drive them all on the same day and decide based mostly on that alone.
