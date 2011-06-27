Used 2007 Nissan Altima Hybrid Sedan Consumer Reviews

A different experience Interesting drive , 01/31/2008 2 of 4 people found this review helpful Traded in my 2007 Sentra SE-R Spec V as the ride was getting a bit too harsh for me along with just OK fuel mileage. Liked the style of the car with the twin exhaust outlets and the spoiler certainly makes it a much more appealing car to look at as opposed the Camry in my view. Interesting ride for sure. Have never owned an automatic before (30 years plus of manual transmissions). Pushing the gas pedal gets results but sounds a little strange to begin with and feels like a rubber band is being wound up! Its nippy and no slouch though. A little jerky at constant highway speeds. Feels like I'm driving an amusement arcade what with all the lights and gadgets but very pleased with the purchase. Report Abuse

We LOVE this car! Deb , 12/23/2008 1 of 2 people found this review helpful My family trades cars about every 2 years. This Altima is a KEEPER. Who would have thought you could get great mileage in a roomy car that doesn't look like a cheese wedge? We are averaging between 35 and 36 mpg. It would probably be higher except that I do stop and go driving. We feel so safe with the front & side airbags. Acceleration is quick and braking dependable. Beautiful lines, quality fit and finish.

Excellent so far HyAltimus , 10/15/2007 1 of 2 people found this review helpful The gas mileage is excellent. So far, I am getting 42+ miles per gallon (75% hwy, 25% local). I had my son drive the car. He could not achieve the high gas mileage, but he has really enjoyed the performance of Altima Hybrid. The vehicle dynamics, in my opinion, is more European than Japanese. My son and I agree that its behavior is closer to my Audi than my Honda Accord. The Altima's new chassis, which has an European origin, definitely gives this planted and secure feeling. Finally, not having a unique shape of Prius is a plus.

Sadly won't recommend. Michael , 07/26/2007 1 of 3 people found this review helpful First the good - test drove plenty of cars even in class above the Altima and kept coming back to this car. I went back and forth between the performance of the V6 and sensibility of the hybrid. Finally chose the hybrid and, while it is certainly no V6, this car has plenty of spunk and still fun to drive. Live in San Diego and drive 50/50 city/highway. The on board message center says I am getting 38 mpg but based on mileage and gallons I am putting in it is more like 32. The bad - I have had the car 2 months, 2900 miles. It has been in the shop over 20 days of now and still is there.