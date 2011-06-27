Used 2007 Nissan Altima Hybrid Sedan Consumer Reviews
A different experience
Traded in my 2007 Sentra SE-R Spec V as the ride was getting a bit too harsh for me along with just OK fuel mileage. Liked the style of the car with the twin exhaust outlets and the spoiler certainly makes it a much more appealing car to look at as opposed the Camry in my view. Interesting ride for sure. Have never owned an automatic before (30 years plus of manual transmissions). Pushing the gas pedal gets results but sounds a little strange to begin with and feels like a rubber band is being wound up! Its nippy and no slouch though. A little jerky at constant highway speeds. Feels like I'm driving an amusement arcade what with all the lights and gadgets but very pleased with the purchase.
We LOVE this car!
My family trades cars about every 2 years. This Altima is a KEEPER. Who would have thought you could get great mileage in a roomy car that doesn't look like a cheese wedge? We are averaging between 35 and 36 mpg. It would probably be higher except that I do stop and go driving. We feel so safe with the front & side airbags. Acceleration is quick and braking dependable. Beautiful lines, quality fit and finish.
Excellent so far
The gas mileage is excellent. So far, I am getting 42+ miles per gallon (75% hwy, 25% local). I had my son drive the car. He could not achieve the high gas mileage, but he has really enjoyed the performance of Altima Hybrid. The vehicle dynamics, in my opinion, is more European than Japanese. My son and I agree that its behavior is closer to my Audi than my Honda Accord. The Altima's new chassis, which has an European origin, definitely gives this planted and secure feeling. Finally, not having a unique shape of Prius is a plus.
Sadly won't recommend.
First the good - test drove plenty of cars even in class above the Altima and kept coming back to this car. I went back and forth between the performance of the V6 and sensibility of the hybrid. Finally chose the hybrid and, while it is certainly no V6, this car has plenty of spunk and still fun to drive. Live in San Diego and drive 50/50 city/highway. The on board message center says I am getting 38 mpg but based on mileage and gallons I am putting in it is more like 32. The bad - I have had the car 2 months, 2900 miles. It has been in the shop over 20 days as of now and still is there.
Almost perfect
I picked up my 2007 Altima Hybrid exactly 1 week ago. I had to wait almost 2 months for one to be located up here in the northeast. Finally one was located with full options including moonroof and nav package with leather. Extremely happy so far. Still on first tank of gas after driving 355 miles of both mixed, some city and rural driving (30% city and 70% rural) and averaging 38 mpg. I have been able to drive distances of over 2.5 miles in EV mode only as long as the speed is kept at or below 40 mph. Interior is nice but could be set up a bit more sophisticated. Had a couple of workmanship issues.
Sponsored cars related to the Altima Hybrid
Related Used 2007 Nissan Altima Hybrid Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner