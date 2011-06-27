Used 2007 Nissan 350Z Convertible Consumer Reviews

Dream Car A Dream Come True Dana , 10/28/2015 Touring 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 6M) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Fast and Fun! Take off traction control for improved feel and handling. Slips a bit but enjoyable and maneuverable. Smooth shifting. Great car for small sized people. Too small for taller than 6' OR over medium frame. I have an '07 and get 16-17 miles to the gallon with A/C on constantly. Able to drive in snow and slush with Blizzaks in Long Island winters on relatively flat roads. No major mechanical issues when I've owned it - 60k-85k miles. Can fit a large gym bag or full sized acoustic guitar in the trunk. I get so many compliments on my car and don't get stopped for speeding. I would get ventilated seats for the roadster. A great price for the hp, grip and features. Awesome Bose soundsystem! Subwoofers rock! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

ZGO TRIPIN Gregory C! , 03/24/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful My son and I drove 260 miles to get this car new. Actually he drove 250 miles; I drove the last 10 miles. It was the exact color combo I was looking for, and I managed to drive it off the lot for less than a used one. I had been looking for months at convertibles that I could feel comfortable in and still have disposable monthly income left for savings and eventual retirement. I looked at the 2 pricey Porsche, the mild mannered miata, the 2 large Corvette and the Honda s2k my son's dream car, which he eventually bought. I believe I got the best of all four cars in my z: speed, luxury, great looks, reliability and affordability!I will be zgo tripin for years to come! Report Abuse

Turns Heads RPM , 08/22/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I got my 2007 Grand Touring Roadster (convertible) just about 5 months ago, and overall, I'm really happy with my purchase. I bought this as a second car (couldn't part with my BMW 325i), and thought I'd primarily drive it on weekends and when the weather is nice. Well, I haven't driven the Beemer but maybe 5 times since getting my Z. I'll garage the Z when the winter comes, but until then, I'm in it with the top down. Report Abuse

Sweet ride Jeff , 03/22/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This is a sweet ride. Better than the 2003 touring coupe model I owned. The 2007 models have more power through the whole rpm band.The car is well balanced and is lots of fun to drive. Yes there are faster cars for the money but this one looks good, drives great, and is well made. Report Abuse