Used 1997 Nissan 200SX Consumer Reviews

My Baby Girl grneyedangel , 08/02/2012 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I still have her at 607K+. Yes, a bit underpowered, but such a mechanically sound car. Simple maintenance and regular driving will keep this engine for many years and even 15 years later, is still a cute little car. Only aesthetic prob that exists w/lot of Nissans is that the paint decays faster - not sure why, but true. Man. tranny is one of the easiest and long-lasting - clutch replaced at 582K for 1st time. Was just in shop for radiator replacement (and brake pads) - original radiator so figure can't beat that. AC is still strong and has never needed work (other than hoses, etc.) and always a pleasure to drive. Will keep running her until she finally dies-Best car ever had.

Nice! Benjamin Woodward , 04/12/2002 3 of 3 people found this review helpful 700 word review...wow! amazing This car is awsome, great handling, great acceleration, quick, everything your looking for for a quick peppy car with cheap insurance! Is my first car, and i will continue to customize and keep up, as i look foward to having this car for years and years to come!

a great used car KK33 , 01/14/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I've put a leadfooted 94,000 miles on my '97 200SX SE-R and am more than pleased. Other than a loose wire (dash lights blink out-bang the dash they come back on), a distributor wire problem causing intermittent sluggishness, I have no complaints. Still fun to drive, still performs almost like new (not quite as perky) and I have had no engine or transmission problems. I would recommend it to anyone looking for a reliable, compact used car for $3-5K. I plan on keeping mine for as long as I can though!

Like the Energizer bunny preppie , 09/01/2006 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Not a bad little car. The only vehicle I've been in contact with that was more reliable was a Toyota Corolla. At nine years and 146,000 miles it still runs beautifully. The oil pressure sending unit developed a leak in 2002, which caused the alternator to die, but that's the only non-routine issue I've had to date. She's a little underpowered, but I can't complain too much. The back seat is very easy to get in and out of for a 2-door car.