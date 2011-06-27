Used 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander SUV Consumer Reviews

Outlander Gt Value genx_rated , 05/10/2014 GT 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A) 32 of 32 people found this review helpful Mitsubishi's price of around $26k w/100k warranty was what sealed the deal. The MIVEC V6 is plenty powerful, especially since it only weighs as much as a midsized sedan(3500lb curb weight), despite what others may say. It also sounds quite nice, but not overly noisy. Have about 2000 miles now, and averaging 21-22 MPG's in 85% CITY driving. You can do 30 MPG on the highway at 65-70mph, but I don't drive there often. The 20/28 ratings are just about right. Ride is compliant and very Japanese, but not luxurious....more sporty. Handling is competent and fairly flat. Cargo space very good, maybe not as wide as Pathfinder or Explorer. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Highly Satisfied mzbabydoll , 01/30/2015 SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT) 25 of 25 people found this review helpful Owned the 2014 Outlander SE for 9 months. My main focus when purchasing was gas mileage and seating capacity. Not only did the it meet those requirements, but I got so much more. Initially, I was bothered because I rarely see an Outlander on the road, thinking it must be a bad car, nobody wants it; Have I made a mistake??? No regrets! I now say that it is a well-kept secret, because this car is a real gem!!! I love all the unexpected bells/whistles and sleek body style. I like cars that don't age quickly, like my old Jeep Liberty (had it 10 years and it still looks as good as anything else on the road). The body style has longevity and will look stylish for years to come. Super gas mileage! Report Abuse

Luxurious, powerful but inexpensive SUV frederikfly , 11/15/2013 GT 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A) 25 of 26 people found this review helpful This is a lot of car for the money and, IMHO, severely underrated by reviewers. Bells and whistles usually found on much more expensive cars/add on packages. V6 engine is a great compromise of being plenty powerful but still fuel efficient. AWD (not a cut down version like other cars, active torque vectoring), high end features that really make a difference in safety and comfort (e.g. automatic wiper, automatic HID lights, super large outside mirrors, backup camera, dual zone AC, keyless entry and start). 100% reliable to this date and I'm confident it will handle pretty much anything with ease, passengers, heavy cargo, towing, and challenging weather conditions. Fun to drive thanks to solid road feel, very spacious interior and virtually no blind spots. Since owning it, had a couple of long distance road trips with heavily loaded car or trailer. Pleasure to drive, much less tiring than with previous car and super easy to pass, even with load. Major complaint is lower back clearance in back with load. AWD was great with boat trailer, especially on curvy road. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Exceptional Value aa0526 , 01/15/2014 22 of 23 people found this review helpful Primary Purpose: 1. Commuting to work alone (95%) 2. Short trips with family (5%) Been shopping around for a small CUV that has a 3rd row (for those rare occasions). Wanted a 3rd row as a backup for the minivan. The minivan is reserved for long trips. I can't wean myself from Japanese cars. I shopped between the Santa Fe, Rogue 2014 and the Outlander 2014. Being a current Nissan and Mitsubishi owner, it was a hard decision between the Rogue and the Outlander. The current MPG averages 28-30 combined. The warranty and price were the clinchers. It is relatively quiet, acceleration was good for my needs, very roomy 2nd row (I am only 5'7" - so there is plenty of room left behind me). Report Abuse