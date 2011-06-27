  1. Home
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport Consumer Reviews

5(50%)4(0%)3(50%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.0
2 reviews
It’s ok

MT , 01/23/2020
2.0 ES 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
3 of 18 people found this review helpful

Test drove the base model. Nice LED lights, power interior, back up camera, scotch guard fabric, alloy wheels with locks. Great leg room in rear, 60/40 split seats do not recline though.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Awesome dealership

Al pike, 08/07/2020
2.0 ES 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

You will love this car it will last a long time for you. It's a great car all around. You won't be disappointed with this one. So take a test drive one today and you will see it's a great car.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
