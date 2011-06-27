Used 1996 Mitsubishi Montero SUV Consumer Reviews

Best Car We've Ever Owned 8YR Montero Owner , 06/24/2004 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I really regret selling this car. We had it for 8 years and it was the best, most reliable, most comfortable vehicle we have ever owned. It worked flawlessly, and only ever had very minor problems with it. I would highly recommend a Montero to anyone, and am considering buying another. The vehicle I replaced it with just doesn't come close to the Montero. It's very capable both off road and on. I've driven this back and forth from Los Angeles to Vancouver multiple times as well as used it for a daily commuter. I can't say enough good things about this car. If you're in the market for an SUV put the Montero on your short list. Report Abuse

Great Example of Japanese Quality CarGuyandConsumer , 06/27/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful The Montero SR is the best SUV that I have ever owned. It feels solid in everything that it does. The 4 wheel drive system has NEVER failed me, and I live on the mountain side hills of snow country. Durring the winter, going down snow covered hills/roads can be even more difficult than going up, but my montero has never failed. Low range gearing is excellant and has amazing holding power. The locking differentials make driving up icy hills a breeze. The adjustable suspension helps improve vehicle controll on winding roads at high speeds (put it in hard mode).

'96 Montero - a True Offroad Vehicle Bob Britz , 12/26/2006 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I purchased this 1996 at three years old and 45,000 miles. It now has 175,000 miles and I have no vision to sell it. Approximately 23,000 of my 130,000 miles driven have been off road in the Sierra Nevada, Inyo, and Death Valley areas. Not light offroad, but 4WD locking hubs off road required stuff. I've changed the oil every 3,000 miles and had only one major repair when a part of the intake plenem broke off and caused internal valve damage. The car gets a consistent 15 mpg and has never left me stranded due to it's advanced 4WD dual locking hubs (a rare item on any SUV today) and its capacity radiators and transmission coolers. Mitsubishi outfitted this truck perfectly - not for soccer moms.

Workhorse Deluxe Pee Wee Denton , 05/26/2017 LS 4dr SUV 4WD 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This vehicle is not sleek or dynamic from a visual concept but, it is reliable and a workhorse for the average family. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability