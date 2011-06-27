Used 2002 Mitsubishi Montero Sport SUV Consumer Reviews
One of the best cars I've owned
Having owned at least 20 cars in my time, the Montero Sport is hands down one of my favorites. It has it all in terms of reliability, versatility, dependability, and value, and it looks pretty decent to boot. Having just turned 140,000 miles, I can honestly say nothing has gone wrong with the car, it still gets around 19 MPG combined, and I've only done the recommended maintenance. The interior is simple yet durable, and stands up to the daily abuse my two young kids submit to it. If I could find another Montero with fewer miles, I would purchase another one without hesitation and own two.
The most honest Montero Sport review you'll read
My dad bought this car brand new in 2002. That was the golden era of SUV's, so I was surprised he picked the Montero Sport. Since the beginning, it's never been a "wow" car. The interior is extraordinarily basic. Looks very outdated now. The exterior looks cool, but not as cool as other SUV's from the same time. We took trips across country with it and it never gave us major issues. He passed it down to me two years ago with 147k miles. He never did major work on it. Routine stuff like brakes and fluids. But I think he replaced the entire rear axel because it went out. In the past two years I've replaced the thermostat, valve cover gasket, alternator, battery, struts, tires and spark plugs. After 150k miles that kind of stuff is to be expected. Never had major issues with the engine or transmission. Mitsubishi reliability is pretty good. The ride height compared to the wheel base is a little off. It's tall and narrow so it gets sketchy at high speeds. They come with a torsion bar suspension so I raised the front 1.5". It sits much better and even fits 31" all terrain tires. It's pretty reliable and has nostalgia to me because of the road trips we took with it. I even named mine "Monty." I've contemplated selling it but the resale value is atrocious. It's worth it to me to keep it. Most of the ones you see on the road are beat to hell. So find one that's been taken care of and has low miles. This is a basic SUV so don't expect luxury or anything over the top. But if you're looking for a good budget SUV, a Montero Sport is a decent choice. It would also make a great first car.
2002 Montero sport
This has been a great SUV for my family. Very reliable and fun to drive. I wish they would bring back the design.
nice all around suv
suprisingly a pretty quiet and smooth ride around town. the steering is a bit sloppy on the freeway but not terrible. the looks are a 10. my wife loves it and feels very safe. we purchased the base es model with an upgrade option. the seats are firm but comfy, adn the stadium type seating in the rear is a nice touch. when all is said and done, we are really happy about our purchase.
It's a Jeep thing--You WOULD understand
I'm 53 years old and had reconstructive spinal surgery. I got rid of a Cherokee country after too many problems. I have always disliked driving but now I drive as often as I can. Extremely comfortable, the A.C. will chill you out, and if you think it's a bit top heavy, SLOW DOWN for cryin' out loud. You're probably an Explorer owner or you still have your old MG in your blood. Stick to the speed limits and use some good old fashioned common sense. You can't turn a corner in any city, going 50 mph in anything safely. Go buy a Schwinn and learn to drive all over again.
