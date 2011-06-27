2019 Mitsubishi Mirage Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Mirage Hatchback
ES 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$34,314*
Total Cash Price
$19,158
ES 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$27,019*
Total Cash Price
$15,085
GT 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$34,314*
Total Cash Price
$19,158
LE 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$29,721*
Total Cash Price
$16,594
SE 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$28,100*
Total Cash Price
$15,688
RF 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$38,097*
Total Cash Price
$21,270
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Mirage Hatchback ES 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$880
|$911
|$942
|$975
|$1,010
|$4,718
|Maintenance
|$385
|$822
|$561
|$2,452
|$2,203
|$6,424
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$893
|$893
|Taxes & Fees
|$826
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,034
|Financing
|$1,030
|$829
|$613
|$384
|$138
|$2,995
|Depreciation
|$8,129
|$1,124
|$1,064
|$1,248
|$1,181
|$12,747
|Fuel
|$1,036
|$1,068
|$1,100
|$1,133
|$1,167
|$5,504
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,286
|$4,806
|$4,333
|$6,245
|$6,645
|$34,314
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Mirage Hatchback ES 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$693
|$717
|$742
|$768
|$795
|$3,715
|Maintenance
|$303
|$647
|$442
|$1,931
|$1,735
|$5,058
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$703
|$703
|Taxes & Fees
|$650
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$814
|Financing
|$811
|$653
|$483
|$302
|$109
|$2,358
|Depreciation
|$6,401
|$885
|$838
|$983
|$930
|$10,037
|Fuel
|$816
|$841
|$866
|$892
|$919
|$4,334
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,674
|$3,784
|$3,412
|$4,917
|$5,232
|$27,019
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Mirage Hatchback GT 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$880
|$911
|$942
|$975
|$1,010
|$4,718
|Maintenance
|$385
|$822
|$561
|$2,452
|$2,203
|$6,424
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$893
|$893
|Taxes & Fees
|$826
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,034
|Financing
|$1,030
|$829
|$613
|$384
|$138
|$2,995
|Depreciation
|$8,129
|$1,124
|$1,064
|$1,248
|$1,181
|$12,747
|Fuel
|$1,036
|$1,068
|$1,100
|$1,133
|$1,167
|$5,504
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,286
|$4,806
|$4,333
|$6,245
|$6,645
|$34,314
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Mirage Hatchback LE 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$762
|$789
|$816
|$845
|$875
|$4,087
|Maintenance
|$333
|$712
|$486
|$2,124
|$1,909
|$5,564
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$773
|$773
|Taxes & Fees
|$715
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$895
|Financing
|$892
|$718
|$531
|$332
|$120
|$2,594
|Depreciation
|$7,041
|$974
|$922
|$1,081
|$1,023
|$11,041
|Fuel
|$898
|$925
|$953
|$981
|$1,011
|$4,767
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,641
|$4,162
|$3,753
|$5,409
|$5,755
|$29,721
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Mirage Hatchback SE 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$721
|$746
|$772
|$799
|$827
|$3,864
|Maintenance
|$315
|$673
|$460
|$2,008
|$1,804
|$5,260
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$731
|$731
|Taxes & Fees
|$676
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$847
|Financing
|$843
|$679
|$502
|$314
|$113
|$2,452
|Depreciation
|$6,657
|$920
|$872
|$1,022
|$967
|$10,438
|Fuel
|$849
|$875
|$901
|$928
|$956
|$4,507
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,061
|$3,935
|$3,548
|$5,114
|$5,441
|$28,100
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Mirage Hatchback RF 4dr Hatchback (1.2L 3cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$977
|$1,011
|$1,046
|$1,083
|$1,121
|$5,238
|Maintenance
|$427
|$912
|$623
|$2,723
|$2,446
|$7,132
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$991
|$991
|Taxes & Fees
|$917
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,148
|Financing
|$1,144
|$921
|$681
|$426
|$154
|$3,325
|Depreciation
|$9,025
|$1,248
|$1,182
|$1,386
|$1,311
|$14,152
|Fuel
|$1,151
|$1,186
|$1,221
|$1,258
|$1,296
|$6,111
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,640
|$5,335
|$4,811
|$6,933
|$7,377
|$38,097
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 Mirage
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage in Virginia is:not available
Related 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used INFINITI Q50 2014
- Used Ford Ranger 2000
- Used INFINITI QX30 2017
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2003
- Used Nissan Versa 2018
- Used Lexus RX 450h 2015
- Used BMW X5 2016
- Used Audi A8 2018
- Used Audi A4 2010
- Used Volvo XC60 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2019
- Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe 2020
- 2022 Land Rover Range Rover News
- 2019 Subaru BRZ
- 2019 Volkswagen Passat
- Honda Clarity 2020
- 2020 BMW 5 Series
- 2021 BMW 4 Series News
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2019
- 2021 Buick Enclave News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 2019
- 2019 Outlander PHEV
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
- 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4
- 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage
- Mitsubishi Mirage G4 2019
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander
- 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 A5
- smart EQ fortwo 2019
- 2020 Civic
- 2019 BMW i3
- 2019 Kicks
- Volkswagen Golf R 2019
- 2019 Volkswagen Arteon
- 2020 Yaris Hatchback
- 2019 MINI Clubman
- 2019 Clubman