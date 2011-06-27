Used 1996 Mitsubishi Mirage Sedan Consumer Reviews

katchen33 , 04/22/2014

For most of my life, 16 years, this 1996 Mitsubishi Mirage sedan has been with my family. We call her Gert (short for Gertrude) and she's been the most dependable car anyone can ask for. She's 18 years old with over 303 thousand miles on her and she's just now starting to go. Her transmission is still great, her engine is too, mostly. The only problem is that now she's leaking oil. (once more, after 18 years of relatively heavy use). If you're thinking about buying one, do. It'll be one of the best investments of your life