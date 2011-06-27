Used 1996 Mitsubishi Mighty Max Pickup Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
More about the 1996 Mighty Max Pickup
5(50%)4(50%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.5
2 reviews
List Price Estimate
$833 - $1,766
I Love this truck

Elmer, 04/04/2005
I really love this truck. It has 237,000 mil. and still strong, very fun to drive. Theres no other like this.

excellent

juslin, 05/03/2003
all i can say is excellent.

