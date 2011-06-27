Used 2017 Mitsubishi Lancer Sedan Consumer Reviews
So far I am happy with the purchase
I picked a black pearl sedan right off the semi truck's trailer. The first thing you may notice is the seats. Mitsubishi did nothing to the comfort of their seats on this one. I would not say they are uncomfortable, but it is something that you get used to. My biggest grip about this car (any other mitsubishi's) is the paint durability. I have a 2011 lancer as well and the paint just chips so easy from road debris. I recommend getting a touch up pen in your purchase. The car runs great (just as my 2011 with CVT) but mine is a 5 speed and the shifting sync must be out our not broken in yet. Shifting into gear sometimes can be sticky and be jammed completely. I will be making an appointment to see if the dealer can have a look just to be sure. Overall, I am happy with the car. I got a great deal on it and the manufacture warranty is crazy good.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Lancer
Related Used 2017 Mitsubishi Lancer Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner