Used 2017 Mitsubishi Lancer Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2017 Lancer
4.0
1 reviews
So far I am happy with the purchase

Justin Greer, 10/03/2017
ES 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
10 of 11 people found this review helpful

I picked a black pearl sedan right off the semi truck's trailer. The first thing you may notice is the seats. Mitsubishi did nothing to the comfort of their seats on this one. I would not say they are uncomfortable, but it is something that you get used to. My biggest grip about this car (any other mitsubishi's) is the paint durability. I have a 2011 lancer as well and the paint just chips so easy from road debris. I recommend getting a touch up pen in your purchase. The car runs great (just as my 2011 with CVT) but mine is a 5 speed and the shifting sync must be out our not broken in yet. Shifting into gear sometimes can be sticky and be jammed completely. I will be making an appointment to see if the dealer can have a look just to be sure. Overall, I am happy with the car. I got a great deal on it and the manufacture warranty is crazy good.

