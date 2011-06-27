Used 2016 Mitsubishi Lancer ES Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$18,595
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG30
Total Seating5
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$18,595
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$18,595
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/35 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)418.5/542.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.5 gal.
Combined MPG30
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$18,595
Torque145 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower148 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle32.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$18,595
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$18,595
Popular Equipment Packageyes
LED Illumination Packageyes
Chrome Packageyes
Navigation System Packageyes
All Weather Packageyes
Sun and Sound Packageyes
Interior Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$18,595
140 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$18,595
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
simulated alloy steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$18,595
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$18,595
Accessory All Weather Floor Mats - Frontyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$18,595
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,595
Front head room39.6 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room54.7 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.3 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,595
Rear head room36.9 in.
Rear hip Room54.1 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.
Rear shoulder room54.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$18,595
Accessory Wheel Locksyes
Accessory LED Fog Lightsyes
Accessory Rear Wing Spoileryes
Accessory Rear Lip Spoileryes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$18,595
Length182.1 in.
Curb weight2954 lbs.
Gross weight3969 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height58.3 in.
EPA interior volume105.8 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1015 lbs.
Wheel base103.7 in.
Width69.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$18,595
Exterior Colors
  • Labrador Black
  • Diamond White Pearl
  • Octane Blue Pearl
  • Mercury Gray Pearl
  • Alloy Silver Metallic
  • Rally Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
  • Beige, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$18,595
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
P205/60R16 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$18,595
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
