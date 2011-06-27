Used 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer Consumer Reviews
2010 Lancer GTS (CVT)
I love this car the dealer was awesome handled and new the cars very well was actually looking at a 2010 lancer Es model before they threw this car into the loop. It handles nice on turns and looks stylish.
Incredibly reliable, a blast to drive!
I bought a Lancer Ralliart in February 2009 and I now have 20,000 miles on it. I just can't stop driving it. It's impressive for 26,000 I paid I got A LOT of car. I rather drive my Ralliart than my brother's Benz C300 (unless I'm on a road trip of course) it's incredibly fun. Mitsubishi is really overlooked as a brand, and this car should be on your list when searching for a sporty sedan, it took last year's IntelliChoce for Best Overall Sport Sedan under $35,000, and well deserved! If you're into modding you won't be let down unless you really want to go big which is where the marvelous TC-SST fails, it's still in its early stages and it won't hold more than 300wlbs-torque!
Not Bad for the price
Got the car used at 36k miles.. Got it relatively cheaper than the other cars in the same range out there.. The gearbox is among the better ones I have used and the throw feels very slick.. The performance is not very bad, but then the engine doesn't feel very refined over 4-5k rpm.. The looks of the car are definitely a plus, and did influence me considerably against the Mazda 3. So, overall, not a bad car at all, though there are definitely sportier ones out there at this price range. Just be a little wary about the manual transmission, as I had to put up with a car which seems to have been abused by its first owner..
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
LOVE IT!
I have had my lancer for 7 months now, and still love it as much as the day I drove it off the lot. I LOVE the extra's like bluetooth, 6 disc changer, sub woofer, CVT trans, and stering wheel controls. I get so many compliments on the look of my car. I hope to keep this car for years. I haven't had one single problem so far, and I hope it keeps it up. Some people complain about engine noise, but I like the sound. I really can't say enough good things about my lancer!!!
Nice Sporty Car
I purchased my Lancer new as a leftover model. I got a great deal, and it has almost all the bells and whistles. This is my first brand new car i have bought, and overall, I am pleased. It has been reliable and the Mitsubishi dealer has great service specials. I had to have the AC blower motor replaced shortly after purchasing, and they were great and hooked me up with a free rental car while it was in the shop. I recommend this car to anyone in the market for a fairly fuel efficient car, that doesn't look like a Prius. One word of advice, get the manual transmission. I wish I did.
