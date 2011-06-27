Used 2009 Mitsubishi Lancer Consumer Reviews
This is a great safe car!
I'm 19 and I purchased my 09 lancer a little over a year ago and I was so happy with the car. Recently i was in a 4 car accident and I was hit from behind, and also had front collision. Not only did i enjoy and love the car but it did extremely well holding up in the accident. All the airbags went off accordingly, and I was very happy with the safety of the car so much I'm going to get another!!!
Fun to Drive and Dependable!
I bought my lancer brand new 6 years ago. It has 110K miles and still runs great! In that time, I took good care of it (nothing extreme), but I replaced the air filter at least once a year, changed the oil about every 5500 miles. Have had 3 sets of tires, changed the front brakes and battery once. Changed the transmission oil twice and that's about it. I still get between 30-32 miles on the highway and about 22 around town. The car has great torque for what it is. Though it's not a luxury vehicle (especially the interior), when I'm at a stop light, sometimes it's hard to tell if the car is still running. that's how good the engine still is.
Awesome Car
I've owned this car a couple months and love it. Its 230hp keeps it as fast and fun as just about anything out there, while the 4 door design maintains practicality for passengers and other daily uses. The shiftable automatic transmission is a joy when you want it to be. The AWD keeps the car stuck to the road. Standard technology includes bluetooth phone to make calls without taking your phone from your pocket and a "FAST" key remote sensor that enables you to unlock and start the car with the key in your pocket. The exterior styling is fantastic.
Powertrain Problems
We bought this GTS in Oct 08 from Northside Mitsubishi in Edmonton. The car looked great and seemed to be fairly tight. We were pretty excited being our first new car for my wife. at 4000km, the rear main engine seal half way through a 1200km trip. The engine needed to be pulled and the seal replaced. Roadside assistance did nothing for us and we limped 600km to the dealership, filling oil every 50km. At 6400 the transmission started packing it in and will be going in for replacement on April 13th 2009. The company will do nothing for us other then repairing the major issues even when they struggle in today's market. Replacing the vehicle would be the solution, which they declined.
Bought in 2008 as new, and it's still drives like new
I bought it new from MT dealer in 2008. Mine is 09 model es, and it's extremely reliable daily commute car. I personally think this car is way cheaper and better than competitive model Civic and Corolla. My car has put 82,000 miles and never had any single problems. Brakes and tires are very sturdy because I have neven replaced brakes still today.
