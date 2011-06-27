Used 2009 Mitsubishi Galant Sedan Consumer Reviews
Superb Value
Excellent acceleration for a 4- banger. Wish the MPG were a bit better, have been averaging 22 miles with combo driving. It's been freezing here in MN so I'm hoping the MPG will tick up a bit in the spring/summer. Drivers seat is very comfortable and has great leg room (I'm 6'1, 220 lbs). Rear leg room space is great but the seats are a bit low. My 10 yr old has starting using her booster seat again in order to see out the window better. Purchased new, the 2009 Galant ES was $22K. I purchased mine a couple weeks ago with 49k miles for $9991...not too shabby!!!
Mitsubishi is a good option
We bought our Gallant new in 2008 and have over 130k trouble free miles on it. NO. Let me say this again NO Major problems with this car. We simply do the planned maintenance. One downside is with the wrong tires, the car is loud. Alot of interior noise. Something just started rattling around in the trunk area .. sounds like something body related. I had a mitsubishi engine in my 1999 Grand Voyager and we ran that to almost 300k. 2 FOR 2, Mitsubishi has been good to me. A great alternative to the overpriced Hondas, Toyotas and Nissans.
Overall a decent car - Needs many small improvements
Overall quite pleased. Car yields about 25 mpg in 90% city, 10% highway driving. Like the sound of the engine when accelerating. Not that many on the road so it stands out with its sporty styling. Random noises occasionally come from the cabin. Can hear sound of gas sloshing around in back when filled full. Rear was redesigned in 2009 which looks somewhat like Lexus IS although with larger tail lights. Also added for 2009 was 4-wheel ABS, Tire pressure monitor, shiftable transmission and daytime running lights. The car sits lower to the ground than other midsize sedans and is more fun to drive than just about all except for the Mazda6. Has tight steering which lets you feel the road.
Better than the reviews I've read
I've had a 98 Jeep Wrangler for a decade. So moving to a sedan is an upgrade in most ways. Interior, styling, ride, acceleration; ALL are an improvement for me. I know a Camry or Accord might be better outfitted, but so far, I'm digging it. It is at once distinctive AND doesn't call attention to itself. 2009 restyle fixes design incongruities from earlier models. 4 cyl engine does much better than I thought it would. I'm very pleased. If you are moving from a lesser car you won't have many complaints. I test drove a 2010 Kia Optima before this one, and the 2009 Galant kicks its behind. But then, I guess it should. Love it right now. We'll see if I feel the same after 9 years.
Very reliable vehicle
Bought the car with 34k miles , now have 80k miles and still drives the same. The only maintenance performed have been oil changes and front brake pads once. Drives great on highways and passes other cars easily. Five speed speedtronic comes handy on snow days. great car for everyday commuter.
Sponsored cars related to the Galant
Related Used 2009 Mitsubishi Galant Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner