Used 2004 Mitsubishi Galant Consumer Reviews

Great Car! gloria62 , 07/21/2012 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I bought my Galant brand new in 2004. It's one of the very best cars I have ever owned! After 8 yrs and over 100K miles, she still runs great! The only repairs done have been one window motor, a leak in the floorboard and regular maintenance. I love this car! Report Abuse

Still driving great no major repairs at 165,000m Bella Beth , 09/30/2015 GTS V6 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Had a problem with the A/C condenser that I had to repair but everything else has been good. Regular maintenance other than that. Drives great in the snow! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Best car for the price realtechie , 12/05/2005 7 of 8 people found this review helpful I have never had a car that has gone a whole year without a single problem, like my Mitsubishi Galant. I also have never put 30,000 miles on a car in a single year. This car has taken a beating and not once has it complained. I bought this car used reading 9,000 miles for only $15,000. It now has 40,000 miles on it. I also have one word of advice to all the people that write reviews on here, don't write a negative comment if you are the one who doesn't maintain your car properly! Report Abuse

Love it <3 Natalie , 07/02/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I love my car. I've had my '04 Galant for 5 years now and have had NO problems! I love it and would highly recommend it! PLUS hardly anybody has the Galant so I've had a LOT of people asking me about the car. Report Abuse