  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Galant
  4. Used 2004 Mitsubishi Galant
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2004 Mitsubishi Galant Consumer Reviews

More about the 2004 Galant
5(79%)4(12%)3(7%)2(2%)1(0%)
4.7
136 reviews
Write a review
See all Galants for sale
List Price
$4,995
Used Galant for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12345...28

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Great Car!

gloria62, 07/21/2012
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

I bought my Galant brand new in 2004. It's one of the very best cars I have ever owned! After 8 yrs and over 100K miles, she still runs great! The only repairs done have been one window motor, a leak in the floorboard and regular maintenance. I love this car!

Report Abuse

Still driving great no major repairs at 165,000m

Bella Beth, 09/30/2015
GTS V6 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A)
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

Had a problem with the A/C condenser that I had to repair but everything else has been good. Regular maintenance other than that. Drives great in the snow!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Best car for the price

realtechie, 12/05/2005
7 of 8 people found this review helpful

I have never had a car that has gone a whole year without a single problem, like my Mitsubishi Galant. I also have never put 30,000 miles on a car in a single year. This car has taken a beating and not once has it complained. I bought this car used reading 9,000 miles for only $15,000. It now has 40,000 miles on it. I also have one word of advice to all the people that write reviews on here, don't write a negative comment if you are the one who doesn't maintain your car properly!

Report Abuse

Love it <3

Natalie, 07/02/2009
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I love my car. I've had my '04 Galant for 5 years now and have had NO problems! I love it and would highly recommend it! PLUS hardly anybody has the Galant so I've had a LOT of people asking me about the car.

Report Abuse

Piece of junk!!!

honeybee27332, 01/16/2013
5 of 10 people found this review helpful

I purchased my 2004 galant used in 2007. It was a fantastic car until 2010. We have changed both converters 3 times & o2 sensors once. Also hsve had to have a new starter & a new altenater put on. Not to mention the AC doesn't work anymore either. Going to fix it & get rid of it. Will NEVER own a Mitsubishi again!!!!

Report Abuse
12345...28
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Galants for sale

Related Used 2004 Mitsubishi Galant info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles