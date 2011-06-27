Used 1991 Mitsubishi Galant Sedan Consumer Reviews

Satisfied customer satisfied customer , 06/11/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I looked at this car for three years before I bought one in 1991. I had owned a Colt. I have had the transmission rebuilt at about 170,000 miles, and the vehicle will turn 290,000 miles next week. My only other costs have been routine. The radio and tape player still work. The air conditioner is still great with regular maintenance. I may drive to the dealership when I hit 300,000 just to treat the salesman. Report Abuse

good for 278K good for 275K , 01/16/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful After 275K it's time to trade up to next gen. Galant. Has been reliable over long trips. Faithful oil changing has been about the only maintenance done. Tranny replaced only once!

Serious problem with gear box !!! shehab , 05/14/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Has serious problem with gear system. My car has only 120K and the gear box broke !!! and I dont know what comes next. Very expensive spare parts ..

Great Car Punon 5 , 07/08/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This car is built like a bullet, it has all the basics. I have driven it for over 135000 miles, and i have had only minor problems