Used 1991 Mitsubishi Galant Sedan Consumer Reviews
Satisfied customer
I looked at this car for three years before I bought one in 1991. I had owned a Colt. I have had the transmission rebuilt at about 170,000 miles, and the vehicle will turn 290,000 miles next week. My only other costs have been routine. The radio and tape player still work. The air conditioner is still great with regular maintenance. I may drive to the dealership when I hit 300,000 just to treat the salesman.
good for 278K
After 275K it's time to trade up to next gen. Galant. Has been reliable over long trips. Faithful oil changing has been about the only maintenance done. Tranny replaced only once!
Serious problem with gear box !!!
Has serious problem with gear system. My car has only 120K and the gear box broke !!! and I dont know what comes next. Very expensive spare parts ..
Great Car
This car is built like a bullet, it has all the basics. I have driven it for over 135000 miles, and i have had only minor problems
1991 Galant
My Galant is still running with 160000 miles on it. In 13 years, besides regular maintenance, I have spent around $2000 in repair cost. Excellent vehicle. I said I would purchase another Galant once this one dies, but it's still running!
