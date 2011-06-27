Estimated values
1997 Dodge Ram Van 2500 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$629
|$1,248
|$1,559
|Clean
|$575
|$1,141
|$1,431
|Average
|$467
|$927
|$1,176
|Rough
|$359
|$713
|$921
Estimated values
1997 Dodge Ram Van 3500 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$741
|$1,433
|$1,779
|Clean
|$677
|$1,310
|$1,633
|Average
|$550
|$1,064
|$1,342
|Rough
|$423
|$819
|$1,051
Estimated values
1997 Dodge Ram Van 1500 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$667
|$1,251
|$1,541
|Clean
|$610
|$1,144
|$1,415
|Average
|$496
|$929
|$1,163
|Rough
|$381
|$715
|$911
Estimated values
1997 Dodge Ram Van 1500 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$627
|$1,204
|$1,493
|Clean
|$573
|$1,101
|$1,371
|Average
|$466
|$894
|$1,126
|Rough
|$358
|$688
|$882
Estimated values
1997 Dodge Ram Van 3500 Maxi 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$777
|$1,478
|$1,827
|Clean
|$711
|$1,352
|$1,678
|Average
|$577
|$1,098
|$1,379
|Rough
|$444
|$845
|$1,080
Estimated values
1997 Dodge Ram Van 2500 Maxi 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$741
|$1,381
|$1,699
|Clean
|$677
|$1,263
|$1,560
|Average
|$550
|$1,026
|$1,282
|Rough
|$423
|$789
|$1,004
Estimated values
1997 Dodge Ram Van 2500 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$595
|$1,234
|$1,555
|Clean
|$544
|$1,129
|$1,428
|Average
|$442
|$917
|$1,173
|Rough
|$340
|$705
|$919