  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Eclipse
  4. Used 2005 Mitsubishi Eclipse
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2005 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS Features & Specs

More about the 2005 Eclipse
Overview
Starting MSRP
$20,699
See Eclipse Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$20,699
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$20,699
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)311.6/410.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$20,699
Torque155 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower142 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$20,699
child seat anchorsyes
2 front headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$20,699
diversity antennayes
140 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$20,699
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$20,699
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$20,699
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,699
Front head room37.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room52.3 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
10 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room51.9 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,699
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room34.9 in.
Rear hip Room44.7 in.
Rear leg room30.2 in.
Rear shoulder room52.0 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$20,699
Front track59.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity16.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight3031 lbs.
Gross weight3859 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.9 cu.ft.
Length176.8 in.
Ground clearance5.8 in.
Height51.6 in.
EPA interior volume96.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base100.8 in.
Width68.9 in.
Rear track59.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$20,699
Exterior Colors
  • Titanium Pearl
  • UV Blue Pearl
  • Ultra Red Pearl
  • Dover White Pearl
  • Platinum Pearl
  • Liquid Silver
  • Kalapana Black
  • Machine Green Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Midnight
  • Charcoal
  • Sand Blast
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$20,699
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
16 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
P205/55R H tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$20,699
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$20,699
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 45000 mi.
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Eclipse Inventory

Related Used 2005 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles