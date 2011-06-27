  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Eclipse
  4. Used 2004 Mitsubishi Eclipse
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2004 Mitsubishi Eclipse GT Features & Specs

More about the 2004 Eclipse
Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,549
See Eclipse Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$22,549
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$22,549
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.2/410.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$22,549
Torque205 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle40 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$22,549
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$22,549
diversity antennayes
140 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$22,549
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$22,549
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$22,549
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,549
Front head room37.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room52.3 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
10 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room51.9 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,549
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room34.9 in.
Rear hip Room44.7 in.
Rear leg room30.2 in.
Rear shoulder room52 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$22,549
Front track59.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity16.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight3208 lbs.
Gross weight4013 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.9 cu.ft.
Length176.8 in.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Height51.6 in.
EPA interior volume79.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base100.8 in.
Width68.9 in.
Rear track59.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$22,549
Exterior Colors
  • Steel Blue Pearl
  • Dover White Pearl
  • Machine Green Metallic
  • Kalapana Black
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Titanium Pearl
  • Ultra Red Pearl
  • Torched Steel Blue
Interior Colors
  • Midnight
  • Sand Blast
  • Midnight
  • Sand Blast
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$22,549
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
P215/50R V tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$22,549
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$22,549
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Eclipse Inventory

Related Used 2004 Mitsubishi Eclipse GT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles