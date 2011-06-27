Used 1999 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS-T Consumer Reviews
Best vehicle you will find for the money
If you like speed and you like having one of the best looking cars on the road then you have to get yourself this car. If your gonna buy an eclipse you have to get a turbo (I repeat) Make sure you get a turbo. puts some 17's on it and an exaust and get a blow off valve for the turbo you'll be the envy of every high school kid in town. all this = you being cool
Fun
when i first got this car i was like yeah this is alsome. But as time went on i started havin to many breakdowns. it only cost a grand to get it back in perfect shape. now thats it's goin good its the best car i have ever had.
The best car i have own !!!
All around good car but the engine is by far the best thing.
bad ass car..
nice car for upgrades..if you want all-out speed and excellent handling, this is the car.. i've got flowmaster exhaust/tips and greddy turbo and intercooler with a few extra little things (..) and i've gotten up and over 200mph more times than i care to remember. although i wish i had gotten leather, the cloth seats are still quite comfortable. and the cockpit-like inside is interesting but fun once you get used to it. overall the best car i've ever owned..
nice
nice..go back to the earlier styling with your eclipses...the new ones blow.
Sponsored cars related to the Eclipse
Related Used 1999 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS-T info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner