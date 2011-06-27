Used 1999 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS-T Consumer Reviews

Best vehicle you will find for the money ACspeed , 01/28/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful If you like speed and you like having one of the best looking cars on the road then you have to get yourself this car. If your gonna buy an eclipse you have to get a turbo (I repeat) Make sure you get a turbo. puts some 17's on it and an exaust and get a blow off valve for the turbo you'll be the envy of every high school kid in town. all this = you being cool Report Abuse

Fun Jeremy/Nfhswhitevoy , 07/22/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful when i first got this car i was like yeah this is alsome. But as time went on i started havin to many breakdowns. it only cost a grand to get it back in perfect shape. now thats it's goin good its the best car i have ever had.

The best car i have own !!! Danny Boy , 02/04/2003 1 of 2 people found this review helpful All around good car but the engine is by far the best thing.

bad ass car.. Blood , 03/05/2002 0 of 4 people found this review helpful nice car for upgrades..if you want all-out speed and excellent handling, this is the car.. i've got flowmaster exhaust/tips and greddy turbo and intercooler with a few extra little things (..) and i've gotten up and over 200mph more times than i care to remember. although i wish i had gotten leather, the cloth seats are still quite comfortable. and the cockpit-like inside is interesting but fun once you get used to it. overall the best car i've ever owned..