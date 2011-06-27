Used 1996 Mitsubishi Eclipse Hatchback Consumer Reviews

My 96 Eclipse 96eclipse , 02/02/2013 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I got my car just over 2 years ago,it had just over 113,000 miles on it.I now have 129,800 on it and it runs perfectly.I don't know why people say the millage is ok,I think its wonderful I'm getting 28 in town and 36 on the Highway.I also realized by adding a bit of methanol to the fuel I get another 5 miles to the gallon. My 96 is as economic as any of these newer cars,and bigger too.And only has a 2.0 liter motor.The key to millage is a good cold air intake!Also a good Cat back exhaust system. Report Abuse

Fun Long Lasting Durable Vehicle Juan St Charles , 10/20/2007 4 of 4 people found this review helpful My Eclipse is an RS with the 2 liter 420A engine, 5 speed, A/C, manual windows, and rear defroster. The 420A (2.0) non-turbo engine sounds good, performs excellent, and gets good mileage. Vehicle is cool looking and fun to drive. Make sure maintainence was performed every 30K mi including the timing belt at every 60K mi. Mine has been very reliable with minimal cost to operate. Report Abuse

Nice sports/economy car Lou , 03/12/2005 2 of 2 people found this review helpful The Eclipse RS has an I4 engine with a 5 speed transmittion. It certainly can get out of its way but it also has a sporty design which econ boxes can't match. I like the basic design with roll up window. My model has the optional 17" wheels which improve handling and look great. The car had an head gasket problem but the dealership replaced the head gasket and the timing belt and water pump. So beware of head gaskets issue before your purchase. Report Abuse

Mitsubishi Eclipse Doesn't Suck Misfit , 02/28/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Overall this car is great some mechanical things do need to be repaired. Report Abuse