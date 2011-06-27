Used 1995 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS-T Consumer Reviews
1995 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS-T
I have had my car for a month. I got it from my uncle who bought if from an auction, so I have no idea what it's history is. But I do know that it was originally bought in NC (I'm in MI)...explains most of the 142k miles on it. Sometimes it won't shift into reverse or first gear, and it takes two or three tries to cold start the car. I believe that the charcoal gray paint is not the original, and the coilover springs that were left on it make for too harsh of a ride. But other than that, I love the car. The car picks up and pulls pretty quickly. The turbo takes a sec to spool but once it does, it's a very fast car for a 4cyl. The BOV sounds amazing (equivalent to the sound of air brakes)
Loved this car
NO problems that weren't driver inflicted.
best bang for the buck
I bought my gs-t in early 2004 with 94k on the clock. I added a 16g turbo, ported manifolds, 3" down pipe and exhaust (no cat) 550cc injectors, apexi fuel control and boost control. When properly tuned this car would pull away from ZO6 Corvettes from a roll. I loved this car, it has been my 3rd DSM so far and the fastest. All I ever put into it was regular maintenance. The motor never failed to start up, even on cold mornings, and ran smooth alsways despite being raced at the track and on the street. I always had boost set at 17psi and the car never complained!!
over 65000
This car is the worst car I ever had. When I purchased it, the car was perfect and when a few month came by my sunroof wouldn't work anymore. Now my car is in the shop til this day. I've had my clutch fixed 3 times in 3 years, my alternator, my a/c is out which will cost me another thousand to get it fixed, and much more. This car has cost me over 5500 (in 3 yrs).
Mitubishi Eclipse GS-T
The Mitsubishi Eclipse GS-T model is a very exiting car to drive. Right from the start you feel crisp acceleration that will have you at 60 in a little under 5 seconds. This car has tremendous power out a four cylender all the way through the powerband. With 210 horsepower, it should.
Related Used 1995 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS-T info
