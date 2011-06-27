Used 2002 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder Consumer Reviews

CUTE CAR, BAD TIRE RIMS Elbee , 03/31/2004 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I love this car but... I have one MAJOR complaint.the rims on this car are very susceptible to even the slightest potholes. i have had this car for less than a DAY, and already need to replace a dented/cracked rim from a minor pothole i hit. NHTSA has had a number of complaints about these rims. Mitsubishi is not willing to recall these rims, stating it isn't a problem, but the interesting thing is, why did they change the suspension and rims for the 2003 model if the 2002 was fine? so my advice, is get the 2003 if you have a choice and save yourself from needing to buy $350 rims the first time you hit a pothole, railroad tracks etc. Report Abuse

Great car for the money! SpyderGt , 12/22/2006 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought the car with 43,000 miles on it. The only problems I had were with the AC not cooling (it needed servicing - $600 for "the works") and a bad battery (I bought top of the line at Sears for $120). The engine light was on due to a bad PCV solenoid and now it is good to go. Otherwise the car is fun to drive and looks cool. I don't know why Mitsubishi changed the model to the ugly looking new one. The new one looks like a souped up Avalon.

Eclipse Spyder GT matt6862 , 11/15/2007 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Great car at a great price. Unsure when I bought whether or not it was the right car for me but it has eliminated all doubts. I'm from Wisconsin and it handles superbly in the snow.

2003 Spyder GTS ddouka , 03/26/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Yep, I just purchased a 2003 Spyder GTS on March 22, 2002. This had been on the lot for only 5 days. The styling is beautiful and turns heads wherever I go. The 6-disc, 210 watt in-dash CD has a great sound. The car came with virtually every option and priced out in excess of $30,000. The 17" wheels give it a great look. The top moves up and down very nicely. The boot is a bit cheap, but looks better than having nothing. Performance is adequate and steering response is very good. I find the drivers seat very comfortable with good headroom.