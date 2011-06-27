Used 1998 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GS-T Consumer Reviews
I'm a chick with an awesome car!
K, Enough about this ride being a chick magnet! I'm a chick and I drive this thing! I'm not the typical type of girl, though, No car accidents! It's a sporty, fast car! Still have to see if my 2 toddlers would fit in it! This is the type of car that I've always wanted and at 25, I got it, WOOP WOOP! Sorry to all the suckas who have to get a car to try and get girls. Better luck at a bar!
Middle Age Toy
I bought my 98 GS-T Spyder for my 50th b'day. Very fun to drive but pushing the clutch in Atlanta traffic got old. Finally let my teenage son drive it to school for his Sr year. Had to have the valve guide replace, seems to be typical for Mits. engines. Recently the throw out bearing seized up so had to cough up $900 for new clutch kit. Just started driving again and enjoying it while summer traffic is a little lighter. Yes, the front speakers went awol but I replaced with inexpensive set of Jensens from Auto Zone that sound great. Convertible top and brackets are now in need of repair.
Fast but not furious
I bought the car with 57k miles on it - hasn't even had it's first timing belt change - from the second owner. I thoroughly enjoy the car, and it is quite quick. I would not call it "fast", but it does move pretty darn good!
phat car
great quality for a low price
my 5 year experience
I bought my gst new back in july of 98. Since then I've added 141,000 miles. I love the look and performance of this car. It still brings a smile to my face everyday I get in it. I also have an extended warranty which has covered almost $3k in repairs so far. This is an average at best car reliability wise. But very fun to drive. Back seat is a bit cramped. Trunk space is small.
