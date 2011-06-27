Used 1996 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GS-T Consumer Reviews
better than i thought
jcbh, 08/22/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful
the turbo whine is enough of a jolt to the system to almost make me forget the car's an automatic. 82k miles and its still pulling strong
Report Abuse
OOOOOOOOOOW!
Jess, 03/01/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
I just love the whole car, the look and the way it drives, I have raced it and it was wonderful also my boyfriend rally's it and it is still in top shape
Report Abuse
greeat car
freedom rings, 03/02/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
great car.........
Report Abuse
Best cheap turbo car
liquid, 09/21/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
There is nothing like pulling up to a mustang at a stoplight reving your motor up and smiling as you burnout and leave that V-8 in the dust. Don't let anyone tell you that turbo 4 cylinders are not fast.
Report Abuse
Sponsored cars related to the Eclipse Spyder
Related Used 1996 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GS-T info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner