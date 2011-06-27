  1. Home
Used 1996 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GS-T Consumer Reviews

5(75%)4(25%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
4 reviews
better than i thought

jcbh, 08/22/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

the turbo whine is enough of a jolt to the system to almost make me forget the car's an automatic. 82k miles and its still pulling strong

OOOOOOOOOOW!

Jess, 03/01/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I just love the whole car, the look and the way it drives, I have raced it and it was wonderful also my boyfriend rally's it and it is still in top shape

greeat car

freedom rings, 03/02/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

great car.........

Best cheap turbo car

liquid, 09/21/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

There is nothing like pulling up to a mustang at a stoplight reving your motor up and smiling as you burnout and leave that V-8 in the dust. Don't let anyone tell you that turbo 4 cylinders are not fast.

