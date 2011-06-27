Used 1996 Mitsubishi Eclipse Spyder GS-T Consumer Reviews

better than i thought jcbh , 08/22/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful the turbo whine is enough of a jolt to the system to almost make me forget the car's an automatic. 82k miles and its still pulling strong Report Abuse

OOOOOOOOOOW! Jess , 03/01/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I just love the whole car, the look and the way it drives, I have raced it and it was wonderful also my boyfriend rally's it and it is still in top shape

greeat car freedom rings , 03/02/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful great car.........