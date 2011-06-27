2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SUV Consumer Reviews

Richard , 04/27/2020 SEL 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)

14 of 16 people found this review helpful

At first glance this is a relatively attractive and well priced vehicle in its class. Lots of creature comforts and a strong suite of safety features on the upper trim levels. Then you drive it for awhile, and start to feel annoyed. Whether it is the cheap and tin like sounds the doors make upon closing, the grinding effort of opening the gas hatch, the road manners, the lack of dampening of road imperfections, or simply the near impossible task of opening windows using control buttons hidden behind an unnecessary door bar, the vehicle grinds the joy out of your purchase choice. For the love of all that is holy you can't even quickly mute the radio! You have to dial it down or up using the mouse pad behind the shifter or the steering wheel controls! The vehicle also has a terrible highway speed 'shimmy' at about 110km/h. I do not recommend this vehicle, and would suggest considering a RAV4 if money is not a concern, or the Mazda CX3.