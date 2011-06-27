Used 1994 Mitsubishi Diamante Sedan Consumer Reviews
What a wonderful car
I got this car as a replacement to my Sebring conv. and it has been nothing but a joy to drive. Always starts first try no matter how cold it is or how long it has been sitting in the driveway. I have gotten thousands of safe and reliable miles out of this car despite it's nine yrs. old. This is a wonderful car that I would recommend to anyone looking for a dependable four door sedan.
Great Car
Bought this car with 110,000 miles on it. As soon as I drove it I loved it. Great low end torque, smooth ride, lots of options. Very minor mechanical problems. I can't count anymore how many compliments I have gotten while going into a supermarket, or at a gas station about how nice of a car I have.
Diamante ES 1994 Honest Review
At first, when I got the car I was very happy to have it. Drives quiet and I felt very comfortable driving it. The car showed itself to be very slow and big like a boat. I didn't know what kind of engine is there so I researched and I find that the there is 3.0 V6 which produces 175hp. Too little for a car of this size. The ES has 3.0 v6 SOCH 12valve (2 valve per cylinder) 175hp. The car handles well except sharp turns; It drifts.
Poor gas mileage
Please don't buy this car if you have options. Very bad on gas plus it needs expensive repair every now and then.
My Birmingham Diamante
6 cylinder, SOHC. Excellent reliability, performance. Important to have qualified mechanics do the major maintenance, such as timing belt replacement. Premium tires make a big difference in quality of ride and handling. The only complaint I have had is the turning radius.
Sponsored cars related to the Diamante
Related Used 1994 Mitsubishi Diamante Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner