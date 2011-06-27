Used 1994 Mitsubishi Diamante Sedan Consumer Reviews

What a wonderful car Carl R. , 09/01/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I got this car as a replacement to my Sebring conv. and it has been nothing but a joy to drive. Always starts first try no matter how cold it is or how long it has been sitting in the driveway. I have gotten thousands of safe and reliable miles out of this car despite it's nine yrs. old. This is a wonderful car that I would recommend to anyone looking for a dependable four door sedan. Report Abuse

Great Car Joe B. , 11/07/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Bought this car with 110,000 miles on it. As soon as I drove it I loved it. Great low end torque, smooth ride, lots of options. Very minor mechanical problems. I can't count anymore how many compliments I have gotten while going into a supermarket, or at a gas station about how nice of a car I have.

Diamante ES 1994 Honest Review Aleksandr K , 09/20/2009 0 of 1 people found this review helpful At first, when I got the car I was very happy to have it. Drives quiet and I felt very comfortable driving it. The car showed itself to be very slow and big like a boat. I didn't know what kind of engine is there so I researched and I find that the there is 3.0 V6 which produces 175hp. Too little for a car of this size. The ES has 3.0 v6 SOCH 12valve (2 valve per cylinder) 175hp. The car handles well except sharp turns; It drifts.

Poor gas mileage nahid1 , 02/10/2013 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Please don't buy this car if you have options. Very bad on gas plus it needs expensive repair every now and then.