Used 1999 Mitsubishi 3000GT VR-4 Consumer Reviews

Great Car, why'd it end?!! miamito616 , 12/05/2006 4 of 4 people found this review helpful The 3000GT is an unbelievable car. I upgraded it to 380 hp! It still gives me shivers when I look at it or switch the ignition! It has a great design, but its kind of hard to fit in - I'm 6'2" . This is still its a great car and the best birthday gift I've ever gotten

Amazing msos , 11/16/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful If you can find one and afford it, get one.

Love this car! Grant , 06/29/2005 2 of 2 people found this review helpful If you're looking for a great twin turbo car that already has 320 hp, and isn't jacked up in prices like the Supras and RX-7's, this is your car. It will take an RX-7, Supra, and Z28's off of the line, hands down. Non-believer? A Supra and an RX-7 are faster at a track in the 1/4 mile, but AWD rules the street. There are only a few in the 10's, but honestly, are you going to mod your car to run 10's and throw $15,000 into it, me neither. Looks, speed, reliability, this has it all. Only thing I can complain about is Mitsubishi's service and some of the odd quirks that the car has, nothing big though.

3000GT luigi , 07/29/2002 2 of 3 people found this review helpful the 3000GT has been around pretty long but the'99 model is cool (except for the crappy spoiler)if mitsubishi could just redesign the car with a better engine plus a lower price ,it would be better off.Mine has good performance but still needs more juice(for all you tune dudes out there please tune all your3000GT's cause theycan be damn slow