Used 1999 Mitsubishi 3000GT VR-4 Consumer Reviews
Great Car, why'd it end?!!
The 3000GT is an unbelievable car. I upgraded it to 380 hp! It still gives me shivers when I look at it or switch the ignition! It has a great design, but its kind of hard to fit in - I'm 6'2" . This is still its a great car and the best birthday gift I've ever gotten
Amazing
If you can find one and afford it, get one.
Love this car!
If you're looking for a great twin turbo car that already has 320 hp, and isn't jacked up in prices like the Supras and RX-7's, this is your car. It will take an RX-7, Supra, and Z28's off of the line, hands down. Non-believer? A Supra and an RX-7 are faster at a track in the 1/4 mile, but AWD rules the street. There are only a few in the 10's, but honestly, are you going to mod your car to run 10's and throw $15,000 into it, me neither. Looks, speed, reliability, this has it all. Only thing I can complain about is Mitsubishi's service and some of the odd quirks that the car has, nothing big though.
3000GT
the 3000GT has been around pretty long but the'99 model is cool (except for the crappy spoiler)if mitsubishi could just redesign the car with a better engine plus a lower price ,it would be better off.Mine has good performance but still needs more juice(for all you tune dudes out there please tune all your3000GT's cause theycan be damn slow
1999 3000GT VR4 Review
The 1999 3000GT VR4 is with out a doubt the most fun vehicle I have driven. I have driven Challengers, Mustangs, Camaros, and even Corvettes. The twin turbos, coax your right foot to the floor. It reminds me of a 2 stroke dirt bike power band. I am a privileged to own such an incredibly engineered machine.
