Used 2016 MINI Cooper Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Cooper Hatchback
2dr Hatchback (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$46,925*
Total Cash Price
$18,016
4dr Hatchback (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$36,949*
Total Cash Price
$14,186
S 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$38,427*
Total Cash Price
$14,753
S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$54,315*
Total Cash Price
$20,853
Cooper Convertible
2dr Convertible (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$46,925*
Total Cash Price
$18,016
S 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$52,098*
Total Cash Price
$20,002
Cooper John Cooper Works
John Cooper Works 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$40,644*
Total Cash Price
$15,605
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Cooper Hatchback 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$979
|$1,008
|$1,039
|$1,069
|$1,102
|$5,198
|Maintenance
|$3,254
|$1,581
|$3,735
|$232
|$3,739
|$12,541
|Repairs
|$926
|$991
|$1,068
|$1,151
|$1,238
|$5,373
|Taxes & Fees
|$997
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,205
|Financing
|$969
|$779
|$578
|$361
|$131
|$2,817
|Depreciation
|$4,478
|$1,932
|$1,699
|$1,506
|$1,351
|$10,966
|Fuel
|$1,662
|$1,712
|$1,763
|$1,816
|$1,871
|$8,824
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,265
|$8,054
|$9,934
|$6,187
|$9,484
|$46,925
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Cooper Hatchback 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$771
|$794
|$818
|$842
|$868
|$4,093
|Maintenance
|$2,562
|$1,245
|$2,941
|$183
|$2,944
|$9,875
|Repairs
|$729
|$780
|$841
|$906
|$975
|$4,231
|Taxes & Fees
|$785
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$949
|Financing
|$763
|$613
|$455
|$284
|$103
|$2,218
|Depreciation
|$3,526
|$1,521
|$1,338
|$1,186
|$1,064
|$8,635
|Fuel
|$1,309
|$1,348
|$1,388
|$1,430
|$1,473
|$6,948
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,445
|$6,342
|$7,822
|$4,872
|$7,468
|$36,949
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Cooper Hatchback S 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$802
|$826
|$851
|$876
|$903
|$4,257
|Maintenance
|$2,664
|$1,295
|$3,059
|$190
|$3,062
|$10,270
|Repairs
|$758
|$811
|$875
|$942
|$1,014
|$4,400
|Taxes & Fees
|$816
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$987
|Financing
|$794
|$638
|$473
|$295
|$107
|$2,307
|Depreciation
|$3,667
|$1,582
|$1,392
|$1,233
|$1,107
|$8,980
|Fuel
|$1,361
|$1,402
|$1,444
|$1,487
|$1,532
|$7,226
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,863
|$6,596
|$8,135
|$5,067
|$7,767
|$38,427
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Cooper Hatchback S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,133
|$1,167
|$1,202
|$1,238
|$1,276
|$6,017
|Maintenance
|$3,766
|$1,830
|$4,323
|$269
|$4,328
|$14,516
|Repairs
|$1,072
|$1,147
|$1,236
|$1,332
|$1,433
|$6,220
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,154
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,395
|Financing
|$1,122
|$901
|$669
|$417
|$151
|$3,260
|Depreciation
|$5,183
|$2,236
|$1,967
|$1,743
|$1,564
|$12,693
|Fuel
|$1,924
|$1,982
|$2,040
|$2,102
|$2,165
|$10,214
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,354
|$9,323
|$11,498
|$7,162
|$10,978
|$54,315
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Cooper Convertible 2dr Convertible (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$979
|$1,008
|$1,039
|$1,069
|$1,102
|$5,198
|Maintenance
|$3,254
|$1,581
|$3,735
|$232
|$3,739
|$12,541
|Repairs
|$926
|$991
|$1,068
|$1,151
|$1,238
|$5,373
|Taxes & Fees
|$997
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,205
|Financing
|$969
|$779
|$578
|$361
|$131
|$2,817
|Depreciation
|$4,478
|$1,932
|$1,699
|$1,506
|$1,351
|$10,966
|Fuel
|$1,662
|$1,712
|$1,763
|$1,816
|$1,871
|$8,824
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,265
|$8,054
|$9,934
|$6,187
|$9,484
|$46,925
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Cooper Convertible S 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,087
|$1,120
|$1,153
|$1,187
|$1,224
|$5,771
|Maintenance
|$3,612
|$1,755
|$4,147
|$258
|$4,151
|$13,924
|Repairs
|$1,028
|$1,100
|$1,186
|$1,277
|$1,375
|$5,966
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,107
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,338
|Financing
|$1,076
|$864
|$642
|$400
|$145
|$3,127
|Depreciation
|$4,972
|$2,145
|$1,887
|$1,672
|$1,500
|$12,175
|Fuel
|$1,846
|$1,901
|$1,957
|$2,016
|$2,077
|$9,797
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,727
|$8,942
|$11,029
|$6,870
|$10,530
|$52,098
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Cooper John Cooper Works John Cooper Works 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$848
|$873
|$900
|$926
|$955
|$4,502
|Maintenance
|$2,818
|$1,370
|$3,235
|$201
|$3,238
|$10,863
|Repairs
|$802
|$858
|$925
|$997
|$1,073
|$4,654
|Taxes & Fees
|$864
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,044
|Financing
|$839
|$674
|$501
|$312
|$113
|$2,440
|Depreciation
|$3,879
|$1,673
|$1,472
|$1,305
|$1,170
|$9,499
|Fuel
|$1,440
|$1,483
|$1,527
|$1,573
|$1,620
|$7,643
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,490
|$6,976
|$8,604
|$5,359
|$8,215
|$40,644
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 MINI Cooper in Virginia is:not available
