Used 2015 MINI Cooper Convertible Consumer Reviews

Princess and Always in the shop The Roadster , 12/06/2016 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl 6M) 19 of 19 people found this review helpful This is the worst car that I have ever owned. I have had a alpha romeo spider veloce, honda crv and one other car for over 10 years each with over 150,000 miles on them. This car is cheaply and poorly made and was more expensive than both of them. In the first year that I owned it all of the electrical wiring went and I had to have it towed in, less than 7,000 miles. Covered by the warranty $8,000 plus. The following winter the water pump went and I had to have it towed in yet again. In year 3 the drivers seat started to frwy whith less than 20,000 miles. Last year the brakes were falling apart and they had to be changed when the car only had about 24,000 miles on it. I am at the dealer yet again 6 months later and although I purchased an extended warranty most of it isn't covered. $600 plus to have the hood fixed because it won't open because the original cheap parts have rusted in 4 years. Another $400 plus for new spark plugs and something else because the engine is malfunctioning with only 31,000 miles in the car. Another oil change because all the oil leaked and I couldn't get to it since the cable broke to open the hood. Inferior parts and quality. Run from this vehicle and buy a Honda, Toyota or Subaru. I can not recommend this car to anyone and will never buy another. But at least it's paid for! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

BMW does not honor warranty on clutch Dr. Henry Mullaney , 10/08/2015 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl 6M) 17 of 20 people found this review helpful The clutch is backwards from most cars. When you step on the clutch of most cars, the clutch separates from the engine. In a Mini, it remains attached to the engine, and the thrust bearing rotates with the engine with a lot of force on this half inch steel bearing. The flywheel is a dual mass, suitable for today's drivers who do not know how to let out a clutch. Finally, clutches are supposed to match the horsepower of the engine. The clutch is sized for the standard 124 HP engine. The JCW has the same engine, but with tuning and turbo puts out 208 HP. The clutch in my Mini has now been replaced 4 times in 36000 miles of driving. BMW which owns Mini runs it's warranty program. 95% of their calls involve BMWs. BMW uses a traditional clutch and its clutches are matched to the engine. So they do not understand the problems faced by Mini JCW owners. I have a 4 year 50,000 warranty on my car, purchased in June 2012. Yet BMW refuses to pay the $1700 bill to replace my clutch. Heavy duty clutches are available for the Mini because the clutch fails so often. They cost $1300. They have a ceramic bearing that won't burn out. Mini dealers have special equipment to replace clutches because they break so often. It costs about $5000. So chances are that your mechanic does not have this equipment. My Mini dealer refuses to even touch a heavy duty clutch since their agreement with Mini USA requires them to only use Mini parts, which are unreliable. If you buy a Mini JCW, you can expect the clutch to fail about once a year. It takes 3 days to get a clutch installed. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

It is what it is... ROCKY , 08/14/2019 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl 6M) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I have the 2015 MINI Cooper Convertible, automatic. When my 2 oldest kids moved out and my youngest started driving on his own we figured we did not need 2 full sized SUV's with third row seats anymore. But I would never drive one of those lame cheap cars like a fiat, smartcar or a spark. I also did not want some boring sedan. I am very picky. I honestly figured I would end up with yet another mustang or something to that effect. We came across the MINI sort of by accident. My husband pointed it out and I said no b/c I did not want a convertible or an automatic transmission ... plus my husband is 6' 1", 240 lbs and broad shouldered so i figured he would not fit in it because he did not fit in my Nissan sport coupe comfortably. but my husband said it "suited me" because it had a cheeky custom paint job and he talked me into a test drive. We were both super surprised by the TARDIS tech built into the thing. He fit very comfortably and the seat went back like 8 inches further than he even needed it to and there was a good 6 inches of head room. In the end It was purchased because it gets great gas mileage and it was pretty cheap and the car insurance on it was surprisingly much less than most cars. The funny thing is we bought it because it was practical but it is actually super fun. The handling is great, I was really surprised at that. It is pretty decent off the line and fun to drive. It gets great gas mileage and I do really like it. I get compliments all the time. It is perfect for running small errands in the city or heading to dinner etc. My son is 6' tall and I have had him and one of his friends in the back for short trips with no complaints. You can fit several bags of groceries in the trunk with no problem. It does have a few draw backs. 1. The visibility with the top up is horrible... like to the point that it is a bit scary sometimes. 2. It's well ... mini. We get away with it b/c we have the full size SUV as well. I do not see how this could be your only car. There is no way you could make a trip to Sams Club even for a few things. The trunk opening is just too small. I don't even see how we could take it on a road trip. Any more than weekender bags would not even fit in the trunk. 3. It's loud. This does not bother me but it is much louder than any other car I have had. 4. Things are in strange places. IE: you can't roll the windows up or unlock the door if there is a drink in the cup holder because the toggle switches for both of these are in the center of the car behind the gear shift and the drink holders. It makes no sense. 5. You cant lock the car unless you are all the way out of it and all the doors are already shut. This doesn't sound like a big deal but If you have to keep your keys out it is really hard to even grab a bag of McD's and your drink and shut the door. I have never seen this in another vehicle. All in all it's a fun car to drive with a bit of an attitude. It seems well built, we have not had any problems and I do like it! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

You really need one Roger , 01/06/2016 S 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 4 of 13 people found this review helpful My second Mini. They're a lot of fun to drive with great cornering and acceleration. Perfect convertible for Florida. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse