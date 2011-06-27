Used 2014 MINI Cooper Convertible Consumer Reviews
My Speedster
Always wanted a fast car, and this is it. When the turbo kicks in hold on. This is the culmination of years of go cart desires, exact the world is your track. We took a 45 day trip around the US, 10,000 plus miles, fun, fun and more fun. Plenty of room for the 2 of us and all our luggage. Best of all you really learn how to pack. One of the best cars I have ever owned. Thanks BMW for making this possible. The car is a convertible , not a hatchback.34000
Love my Mini Cooper S Convertible (Sport edition)
This car is not a "luxury" car. If you are looking for the most luxurious car that has the easiest ride where you don't feel any bumps, this car is not for you. It it a sports car at its finest. The pickup is incredible. The road holding is second to none. You do feel every bump in the road, though, but those who love sports cars don't mind that at all. I love the look of the Mini, too and I always get compliments on my car. I'm so happy I bought it!
Fun, zippy car.
Not a family car by any means but as a fun commuter and weekend joy rider it's tough to beat. An easy to enter and exit sporty vehicle that corners like a go kart on steroids. Keep in mind it's called a mini for a reason!
Litttle Car Big Fun
It's a Mini - with all that implies; quirky controls, limited storage, fairly harsh ride, smile-all-day fun especially with top down, very responsive for going, stopping and turning, surprisingly comfortable front seats - even for long distance, great gearbox/shifting, good-to-great gas mileage depending on right foot discipline. A driver's car. Mini's are usually love 'em or hate 'em cars - not much in between.
