Used 2006 MINI Cooper Convertible Consumer Reviews

too much fun gobama1982 , 08/10/2013 37 of 38 people found this review helpful if you don't like strangers looking,asking questions,or huddled around your car when you go to get in it at the bank,store, restaurant ect . this may not be the car for you because trust me it will happen !!! if you love to drive ,have fun driving,love life,are a happy person then you need to own one !!!! Report Abuse

For The Last Time, It's a Sports Car Miguel , 01/08/2016 S 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl S/C 6M) 37 of 40 people found this review helpful Something to get out of the way really quickly here: a Mini is a BMW. Knowing this you can expect expensive repairs, expensive parts, electrical issues and more...if you don't take care of it. A Mini Cooper, while accessible to everyone, is very much a sports car and souls be treated and maintained as such. I bought mine used and while I love it, I poured a good amount of money into it on repairs because the previous owner didn't take care to buy original parts, perform regular oil changes, or just maintenance in general. It's a very fun car but just be sure to take great care of it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Worst Car Ever Lydia , 01/02/2016 S 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl S/C 6M) 40 of 46 people found this review helpful Owning this car is like dating a hotshot model. Sure, the first few dates are amazing because, hey, you're dating a super hot chick and everyone thinks you're a stud. However, after a few dates you start to realize that your wallet has run dry because the relationship is so expensive! Dinners at 5 star restaurants, fancy vacations, frequent shopping days, expensive gifts... you get the picture. Moral of the story, DO NOT buy this car unless you want to pay thousands of dollars in repairs. It is cheaply made however the parts are expensive, oil changes are expensive and hard to find ($80+ per change), repairs are expensive, and finding mechanics to work on it is very difficult. I bought this used and gorgeous, with only 70k, but within a year after purchase the power steering failed ($1000), the coolant reservoir cracked open ($500), the engine mounts broke ($1000), numerous leaks and other engine problems ($5000), electrical units failed and now it thinks the trunk is always open and the tires are always low. I cannot WAIT to BREAK UP with this car! Looks aren't everything and I need a car that I can trust. Again, I repeat, DO NOT BUY THIS CAR unless you're willing to throw money at it year after year. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

smiling everyday sarahbeara , 06/21/2010 12 of 13 people found this review helpful If you want to cheer yourself up everytime you get behind the wheel, then the Mini Cooper is for you! This is the zippiest little car I've ever driven. Every detail is thoughtfully designed and I've loved every minute I've had it. For a few thousand dollars more (we were looking for a used prius or civic) I realized that I could buy a car that I seriously love. I now LOOK FORWARD to driving. It's the kind of a treat that I highly recommend - better than an expensive vacation. Spend a few more dollars on a mini cooper, and you will be investing in a decade of smiles! Report Abuse