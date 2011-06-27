Used 2014 MINI Cooper Roadster Convertible Consumer Reviews

If you're going to spend over 30k you should as well enjoy it! tgae , 01/06/2014 7 of 7 people found this review helpful This MINI has been a life changing experience. I've spend too much time searching for what to buy that I finally realized that practicality is the death of happiness. Sure you need a minimum of practicality such as the awesome trunk it has for a small affordable roadster and heated seat for your comfort all season drive but the joy of driving top down in this MINI has been tremendous that no one should wait retirement to live a little! We've had it 5 month and not a single problem so far and it performed great in the snow with a good set of snow tires. Report Abuse

So much fun, glad I took the plunge llbean2009 , 08/07/2014 S 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Update, still like the car but think its best as a weekend car. Backing up scares the hell out of me as I can see very little with the top up. Mini's entertainment system drives me crazy. I still think its a fun car but best as a luxury, not a daily driver. Original review: I have owned my Roadster for slightly more than 2 years now. This is, without a doubt, the most fun car I will likely own. On a veautiful day or a balmy night, I think it is unrivaled. The multiple options offered are terrific, the car has been reliable and it is an incredibly fun drive. There are some cons... Backing up with the top up is a gamble at best, there are times I cannot see. The ride is rough, bumpy and loud. The Mini tech center could use a lot of work. For instance your phone is on Bluetooth audio but you want to charge your phine so you plug it in, now the next time you want to use Bluetooth audio you have to go through a maze of menus to re-select Bluetooth for music playback. That's silly. Would I buy it again? If it was my second car, in a heartbeat but as my daily driver as it is now, likely no. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse