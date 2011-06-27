  1. Home
Used 2015 MINI Cooper Paceman John Cooper Works ALL4 Consumer Reviews

Fun car, Terrible Electronics

Tim, 04/20/2016
John Cooper Works ALL4 2dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
I've leased my 2015 MINI Cooper Paceman S for 9 months now, and have mixed feelings so far. Pros: - Fun to drive: the acceleration is great, and the car hugs the road on sharp curves (especially when SPORT mode is engaged). - Interior is cool: the classic speedometer and the alternating lights make the interior of the car look pretty cool. The stereo system is okay, and it comes with aux/iPod support. The only downside of this is that the proprietary MINI aux/usb adapter is like $85 to buy, and it's basically a cable that combines a USB charger and the aux cable into 1 unified cable - huge ripoff. - Sunroof is awesome - Trunk space is better than expected Cons: - Gas mileage is extremely deceiving. The advertised MPG is something like 26 / 35. Ha! More like 17 / 23. I suppose most car companies slightly inflate their MPG numbers, but come on MINI.... - Electronics suck pt 1: In hindsight, I should've paid for the premium electronics package - the standard is god awful. There is only 1 knob that controls the entire "console" - which is extremely minimal in features. Besides radio, it only has temperature, time, and MPG.. - Electronics suck pt 2: For my MINI, I've had a bunch of small issues with the primary computer of the car. (1) The "miles remaining" number is wildly inaccurate. Within 2 minutes of normal city driving, the expected miles remaining dropped from 26 to 0, and then from 0 - 4. (2) The tire pressure lights are constant red-herrings. Overall: fun car to drive on the highways and on open roads. Gas mileage is pretty crappy, and the electronics are really poor quality.

