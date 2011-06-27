  1. Home
Used 2014 MINI Cooper Coupe S Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Cooper Coupe
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,750
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG30
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,750
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,750
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/35 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)343.2/462.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG30
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,750
Torque177 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower181 hp @ 5500 rpm
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,750
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$24,750
John Cooper Works Exterior Packageyes
John Cooper Works Interior Packageyes
MINI Yours Exterior II Packageyes
City Packyes
MINI Connected Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
MINI Connected w/Navigation Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
Sport Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,750
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,750
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
simulated alloy trim on shift knobyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,750
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$24,750
Color Line Toffeeyes
Harman Kardon Premium Soundyes
Sports Leather Steering Wheel w/Paddle Shiftersyes
Contrasting Interior Color Polar Beigeyes
Color Line Carbon Blackyes
John Cooper Works Black Leather Instrument Panelyes
Chrome Line Interioryes
MINI Yours Black/Satellite Gray Leather Instrument panelyes
Recaro Sport Seatsyes
Color Line Polar Beigeyes
Automatic Air Conditioningyes
Smoker's Packageyes
MINI Yours Sport Leather Steering Wheelyes
Comfort Access Keyless Entry Systemyes
Heated Seatsyes
Color Line Satellite Grayyes
Color Line Rooster Redyes
Auto-Dimming Rear View Mirroryes
Center Armrestyes
Satellite Radio w/1 Year Subscriptionyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,750
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,750
Front head room38.4 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room50.3 in.
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.7 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$24,750
White Turn-Signal Lightsyes
16" 6-Star Twin Spoke Wheelsyes
17" Conical Spoke Wheelsyes
Black Sport Stripesyes
All-Season Tiresyes
Auto-Dimming Interior and Exterior Mirrorsyes
Silver Sport Stripesyes
Xenon Headlightsyes
17" Black MINI Yours Soda Twin Spoke Wheelsyes
Retractable Headlight Washersyes
Black Headlight Housingsyes
Power Folding Mirrorsyes
Adaptive Light Controlyes
Rain Sensor and Auto Headlightsyes
17" Black Star Bullet Design Wheels w/Performance Tiresyes
Chrome Line Exterioryes
17" Black Conical Spoke Wheelsyes
Rear Fog Lampyes
16" Black 6-Star Twin Spoke Wheelsyes
Door Mirror Caps in Chromeyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,750
Front track57.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity9.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight2679 lbs.
Gross weight3252 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.8 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.37 cd.
Length147.0 in.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height54.3 in.
Wheel base97.1 in.
Width66.3 in.
Rear track57.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,750
Exterior Colors
  • Chili Red
  • Highclass Gray Metallic
  • White Silver Metallic
  • Pepper White
  • Lightning Blue Metallic
  • British Racing Green II
  • Spice Orange Metallic
  • Eclipse Gray Metallic
  • Midnight Black Metallic
  • Kite Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • MINI Yours Satellite Grey Lounge, leather
  • John Cooper Works Black Checkered, cloth
  • Lounge Championship Red, leather
  • Checkered Carbon Black/Black, cloth
  • Punch Carbon Black, leather
  • Lounge Carbon Black, leather
  • Gravity Polar Beige, leather
  • Lounge Toffee, leather
  • Carbon Black SensaTec, leatherette
  • Carbon Black, leather/cloth
  • Punch Carbon Black/Beige, leather
  • Carbon Black, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Cross Check Polar Beige/Carbon Black, leather/cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,750
195/55R16 tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,750
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,750
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
