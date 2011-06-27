  1. Home
  2. MINI
  3. MINI Cooper Coupe
  4. Used 2014 MINI Cooper Coupe
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(3)
Appraise this car

2014 MINI Cooper Coupe Review

Pros & Cons

  • Sharp handling
  • distinctive exterior styling
  • great fuel economy
  • highly customizable.
  • Lack of rear seat and cargo capacity compared to similarly performing regular Cooper hatchback
  • choppy ride (especially in the John Cooper Works trim)
  • poor outward visibility.
Other years
2015
2014
2013
2012
MINI Cooper Coupe for Sale
2015
2014
2013
2012
List Price Estimate
$8,218 - $10,536
Used Cooper Coupe for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2014 Mini Cooper Coupe gives you all the personality and nimbleness expected in a Mini along with a more distinctive look. But it's not as refined as the new Cooper hatchback, and the lack of both a rear seat and usable cargo space is a big drawback.

Vehicle overview

The 2014 Mini Cooper Coupe is a compact two-seater based on the outgoing version of the British brand's popular four-passenger Cooper hatchback. The dossier is pretty much this: Take a Cooper hatchback, jettison its rear seats, give it a more steeply raked coupelike roof line and lower the ride height for a more aggressive stance. While all this sounds fine in theory, the end product, entertaining as it is, has a number of functional shortcomings.

For example, although the Cooper Coupe is as fun to drive as anything in the Mini family, it offers no real performance advantage over its siblings to balance out the loss of passenger capacity, reduced rear visibility and somewhat busier ride quality. Mini has also redesigned the regular hatchback this year, and that car's refinements highlight the Coupe's harder-to-use audio and infotainment controls and less tolerable ride.

If you're taken with the Coupe's racier styling, of course, you'll likely be willing to overlook these drawbacks. Just the same, we'd suggest that you also have a look at other sporty two-doors including the 2014 Scion FR-S and the nearly identical 2014 Subaru BR-Z, both of which offer rousing performance on par with the range-topping John Cooper Works Coupe at a lower price. We also suggest checking out the newly redesigned 2014 Mini Cooper hardtop, which benefits from a host of worthwhile upgrades without the aforementioned sacrifices.

2014 MINI Cooper Coupe models

The 2014 Mini Cooper Coupe is a two-door, two-passenger coupe with a hatchback-style trunk lid. There are three available trim levels: Base, S and John Cooper Works (JCW).

The base Coupe comes standard with 15-inch alloy wheels, keyless entry, air-conditioning, leatherette (premium vinyl) upholstery, height-adjustable seats, a tilt-and-telescoping leather-wrapped steering wheel, full power accessories, cruise control, Bluetooth connectivity and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, HD radio, a USB/iPod interface and an auxiliary audio input jack. The optional Sport package includes 16-inch alloy wheels, a dynamic mode for the traction control, foglights, hood stripes and sport seats.

The S model adds a turbocharged engine, 16-inch alloy wheels, foglights, a hood scoop and sport seats. The S model's available Sport package bundles 17-inch alloy wheels, xenon headlights, upgraded traction control and hood stripes. Stepping up to the John Cooper Works trim level gets you a more powerful turbocharged engine, a sport-tuned suspension, Brembo brakes, an aerodynamic body kit and distinctive cloth upholstery.

Major options, many of which are grouped into packages, include adaptive xenon headlights, a sport-tuned suspension (base and S), keyless entry and ignition, rear parking sensors, automatic climate control, heated seats, a 10-speaker Harman Kardon surround-sound audio system, satellite radio, leather upholstery and a wide variety of exterior and interior customizing trim pieces.

The Mini Connected infotainment system includes a 6.5-inch display screen built into the car's oversize center-mounted speedometer and provides enhanced Bluetooth and iPod functionality, plus voice commands and smartphone integration (iPhones only). It also serves as the display for the optional navigation system.

2014 Highlights

Other than slight revisions to its optional feature availability, the 2014 Mini Cooper Coupe is unchanged.

Performance & mpg

Powering the base 2014 Mini Cooper Coupe is a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 121 horsepower and 114 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed manual transmission is standard, while a six-speed automatic transmission is available as an option. A Sport button that sharpens the response of the throttle, transmission (with the automatic) and steering is standard across the model lineup.

Mini estimates this powertrain will take the base model Coupe from zero to 60 mph in 8.3 seconds when equipped with a manual transmission (9.5 seconds with the automatic). EPA estimated fuel economy is 32 mpg combined (29 mpg city/37 mpg highway) with the manual and 31 mpg combined (28 mpg city/36 mpg highway) with the automatic.

The Cooper S Coupe is fitted with a turbocharged version of the same engine that puts out 181 hp and 177 lb-ft of torque. Mini estimates a 0-60 mph time of 6.5 seconds with the manual transmission and 6.7 seconds with the automatic. Official EPA fuel economy estimates are 30 mpg combined (26 mpg city/35 mpg highway) with either the manual or automatic.

Firing the John Cooper Works trim level is the same engine but with added turbo boost to bump output to 208 hp and 192 lb-ft of torque. Fuel economy is estimated at 30 mpg combined (26 mpg city/35 mpg highway) regardless of transmission choice. In Edmunds performance testing, we recorded a 0-60-mph time of 6.4 seconds.

Safety

The 2014 Mini Cooper Coupe's list of standard safety features includes antilock disc brakes, stability control and seat-mounted side airbags. Rear parking sensors are optional. In Edmunds testing, a Coupe JCW with summer performance tires stopped from 60 mph in 114 feet, a bit longer than average for this class of car.

Driving

Like all two-door Mini models, the 2014 Cooper Coupe is good, clean fun. Driven around turns, it reacts eagerly to steering inputs and feels very nimble. Its small size also means it's relatively easy to park in tight spots. The Coupe's ride quality is pretty firm, however, and can get pretty choppy on rough roads. This is especially true on the JCW and other models fitted with the sport suspension and big wheels.

While the base engine is fine for leisurely cruising, the turbocharged engines under the hood of S and JCW models more effectively deliver the robust acceleration one associates with the Coupe's styling. Likewise, the six-speed manual transmission best fits the car's personality, but the optional automatic shifts quickly and smoothly enough to make it a perfectly viable choice.

Interior

Besides the switch from four seats to two, the 2014 Mini Cooper Coupe looks and feels very familiar inside. All the design flourishes -- the huge centrally mounted speedometer and the row of toggle switches for power windows and locks, to name just two -- that have come to define the brand's interior design are here. As neat as these details look, they're not as readable and intuitive to operate as they should be.

Even though there's no shortage of headroom, the Mini Coupe's interior can still feel cramped compared to the Cooper hatchback. Part of this can be attributed to the lowered roof line, which also limits visibility out the back.

In place of the missing rear seat, the Coupe offers a small package shelf designed to store a purse or briefcase. Loading larger items is relatively easy, thanks to the trunk lid's integrated rear window that swings up out of the way as on a hatchback to reveal a modest 7 cubic feet of cargo space.

The optional Mini Connected electronics interface packs in a lot of functionality, with iPhone smartphone app integration providing features such as Internet radio and social media access. Unfortunately, some of the relevant functions require the car to be parked to access, and using Mini Connected can be tricky due to the limited functionality of the controller knob.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 MINI Cooper Coupe.

5(67%)
4(33%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
3 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Extroverted Car
Ralph M. Ciccarelli,03/12/2015
John Cooper Works 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
2014 JCW Coupe with auto transmission. I got this car with track days in mind. I have had about five other Mini's and I wanted the sport, JCW model with paddle shifters for the track and road trips. So, I figured good sporty road trip car and competent track car, kind of like a BMW M.
Will be collectible
CarGuy,04/05/2018
John Cooper Works 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
This is a fantastic fun car. You can enjoy it in the city, on the open road and on the track. The car is small, quick and most importantly to me, unique. I get people talking to me all the time about it. They think it is a hard top convertible. The good points first: It is uniquely styled, quick at 208hp and fun to drive anywhere. The space is absolutely brilliant. The Coupe is the same body as the 4-seat standard Mini but the back seats are gone and the roof is chopped. What you get is a trunk as big as a small SUV. I know, I have two SUV's. This is great for extended road trips and there is a hatch you can reach through to the trunk. I have put a cooler there at times, lol. On the track the car is amazing, especially for FWD and short wheelbase. It can get jumpy on hard breaking into a turn but you can roar out. Just keep it straight and steady. On autocross it totally sucks. There is too much pedal lag and I have the automatic. Autocross is hard off and on acceleration and breaking. You need the stick and will probably be all right. Also, the suspension is firm. Because I know Mini's I got standard suspension. You don't need sport. I do track with standard and it's fine. Sport will break your teeth. The minuses are the automatic pedal lag and very limited vision. I expect that in a chop top coupe but you may not. Small convertibles and hard tops like this always have limited vision. It is big fun in a small car. I believe this car will be one of the most collectible Mini's as they ran it only three years in the hard top. I also put winter tires on it (Pirelli Sotozeroes) and it does great in the snow. Perhaps the most cheerful fun car I've owned and I have had a bunch.
Eye Catcher
Ralph Ciccarelli,10/31/2015
John Cooper Works 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
I got my JCW Coupe for track work. So far I have done only one autocross and no track days. I got the automatic because I wanted the paddle shifters for great up and downshifts. It takes some practice but the shifts are amazing. Let me do the negatives first. First, with the automatic there is a bad peddle lag. Even if you put it in sport mode it is an automatic. It was terrible at autocross. With more practice, I could handle it but for autocross the manual is the way to go. I think the peddle settings are no different than a standard Mini. Also, the JCW does not come with a sport suspension standard even if you thought you were buying the "M" or "AMG" of Mini's. You need to add that and it can cost a good bit. So, it is not 100% sport. The rest is all great. Acceleration once you start is excellent, handling is excellent and the standard suspension is great for comfort if you want a daily driver. If you put a sport suspension and oversized wheels it is very very hard. You can buy the JCW suspension for $4k more and it might be the best all purpose suspension. Vision is limited but frankly I expect that is a sportscar or convertible. The styling is so unique many people will point and ask you about it. It is perhaps my favorite thing about the car. It looks aggressive, yet friendly. The trunk is to die for in a two-seater. The reason is that the back seats of a regular Mini have been removed and even though the roof is lowered you have a ton of trunk for a little car. It has a reach through that is handy for longer stuff or reaching back to say a small cooler. It is a great road trip car and can handle decent luggage for two people. The car will fly and corner well and to me your big decisions are three if you are looking at one. 1. Automatic or manual. 2. Tech or minimal tech (adds cost). 3. Suspension, stiffer or softer or premium sport. If you max everything out this car will be in the mid $40s, new. Mini stopped making this model so you will have to be on the used car market. I actually like that as it keeps the car an uncommon model amongst and uncommon car. I like unique. Just drive one and see what you think. All of the coupe and roadsters are great but I think the base model sort of misses out with the low power. It is the sportiest of the lineup and also the smallest of the Mini's.
See all 3 reviews of the 2014 MINI Cooper Coupe
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
26 city / 35 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
181 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
29 city / 37 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
121 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
26 city / 35 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
208 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2014 MINI Cooper Coupe features & specs
More about the 2014 MINI Cooper Coupe

Used 2014 MINI Cooper Coupe Overview

The Used 2014 MINI Cooper Coupe is offered in the following submodels: Cooper Coupe Hatchback, Cooper Coupe John Cooper Works. Available styles include S 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6M), and John Cooper Works 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 MINI Cooper Coupe?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2014 MINI Cooper Coupes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 MINI Cooper Coupe for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 MINI Cooper Coupe.

Can't find a used 2014 MINI Cooper Coupes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used MINI Cooper Coupe for sale - 7 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $8,107.

Find a used MINI for sale - 1 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $13,381.

Find a used certified pre-owned MINI Cooper Coupe for sale - 4 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $8,972.

Find a used certified pre-owned MINI for sale - 7 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $17,968.

Should I lease or buy a 2014 MINI Cooper Coupe?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out MINI lease specials
Check out MINI Cooper Coupe lease specials

Related Used 2014 MINI Cooper Coupe info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles